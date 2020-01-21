Colorado Rockies’ Larry Walker, of Maple Ridge, B.C. watches the flight of his two-run home run on a pitch from San Diego Padres starting pitcher Kevin Jarvis in the third inning in Denver’s Coors Field on Monday, June 25, 2001. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David Zalubowski

Larry Walker Jr. and Sr. keeping expectations low for hall-of-fame induction

Walker needs 75 percent of votes in order to be inducted into Cooperstown

Maple Ridge’s Larry Walker Jr. and his father are trying to keep their expectations low for a big announcement this afternoon.

The local baseball star is in the running to be the second Canadian enshrined in the baseball hall of fame.

This is the tenth and final year that Walker is eligible to be voted into the hall. He needs 75 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to make the cut.

As of Tuesday morning, Walker Jr. was sitting at 83.5 percent of the vote with 52.9 percent of the ballots being publicly known.

READ MORE: Votto, Morneau want Hall of Fame recognition for Larry Walker

Despite what might look like a comfortable margin, Walker Jr. is not quite ready to count chickens.

“Although I believe I’m going to come up a little short today, I still wanna thank all you that have been pulling for me and showing your support,” he tweeted.

“I’m grateful for all of you! It’s been fun leading up to today reading everyone’s thoughts. Cheers.”

While many Canadians from coast-to-coast eagerly await the decision, his most ardent supporter says Walker Jr. is keeping an even keel.

“Winning would be great, but [Larry] doesn’t have an ego,” said his father, Larry Walker Sr. and Maple Ridge resident.

“He’s very calm and collected. ‘If it doesn’t happen, so be it,’ he says. ‘I’ve got this far and I’ve done very well for myself,’” Larry Sr. added.

“He’s got the mindset where he thinks he’s going to be a few votes low and he’s not expecting to get in, but it might be a subconscious thing that he’s doing, too. I don’t know.”

READ MORE: Larry Walker Sr. still at the diamonds in Maple Ridge

The slugger’s father is following a similar thought pattern.

“I’m thinking he’s not going to make it because I read a few reports out of ESPN who say he’s going to be short probably.”

Walker Sr., who has been a fixture on Maple Ridge’s baseball diamonds, where he still calls local games from behind the plate, plans to wait on the announcement at home with his wife, Mary.

His son played for the Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals, appearing in five all-star games and winning seven gold gloves, three batting titles and an MVP award in 1997.


mailto:ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White Rock Whalers earn points after string of overtime games

Just Posted

Deer carcass strung up at Surrey fire hall prompts investigation

Investigation underway following complaint a Surrey firefighter hung a deer carcass in a fire hall

Surrey receives 22 pothole requests in last week, staff expect it to rise as snow melts

Pothole repair is budgeted at $1.2M a year

‘Oprah’s parenting expert’ in Surrey for workshop in February

In event to benefit a Surrey foundation, Dr. Shefali Tsabary to talk about ‘The Conscious Parent’

Fraser Valley Chinese Culture Association to host eighth annual Lunar New Year gala

Gala to be held Jan. 26 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre

One to hospital after truck shears power pole in North Surrey

Approximately 500 BC Hydro customers without power

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

‘Epic sky palace’: B.C. businesses help create dream treehouse for boy recovering from cancer

‘It was kind of a bright shining beacon at the end of a horrible, dark tunnel’

B.C. teacher suspended for poking student in stomach, pulling another’s ponytail

Teacher also swore in classroom, used Facebook to contact students

Larry Walker Jr. and Sr. keeping expectations low for hall-of-fame induction

Walker needs 75 percent of votes in order to be inducted into Cooperstown

This suspected dine-and-dasher pulled gun on Abbotsford restaurant staff

Police arrest man after recognizing description of neck and arm tattoos

Gene Simmons to launch new Titans of Rock music festival in Grand Forks

The rock legend has partnered with Chuck Varabioff to run Titans of Rock in Grand Forks

VIDEO: 17 Husky pups rescued from Interior B.C. property find new homes

The BC SPCA caught the moment on video the last puppy, Uki, met his owners

U.S. officials confirm first case of Wuhan coronavirus near Seattle

The U.S. is the fifth country to report seeing the illness

Canada Line to carry 800 more people per hour as four new trains arrive

The Canada Line initially began running in August 2009

Most Read