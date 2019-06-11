Langley’s Heinen would hoist Stanley Cup with a Boston Bruins win Wednesday

Former Surrey Eagles captain to play in Game 7 of Cup final on home ice

A Langley-raised NHLer and former Surrey Eagle has a chance to hoist the Stanley Cup on Wednesday night (June 12).

Boston Bruins forward Danton Heinen is set to play Game 7 of the Cup final on home ice, against St. Louis Blues.

This spring, the 23-year-old has scored twice for the Bruins and added six assists during the team’s playoff run.

Wednesday’s Game 7 starts at 5 p.m. Pacific time.

Growing up, Heinen played all of his minor hockey in Langley and graduated from Langley Christian High School.

In Surrey during the 2013-14 season, Heinen captained the Eagles and was named the BCHL’s Rookie of the Year after leading the team in scoring with 62 points in 57 games. Earlier, he played Junior B hockey at rinks in Aldergrove, Abbotsford and Mission.

In the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, the Bruins selected Heinen in the fourth round, 116th overall.

“Danton’s as quality as they get,” Tavis MacMillan, a former coach of his at the University of Denver, is quoted saying in a recent story posted to the National Hockey League Players’ Association’s website. “He’s quiet and reserved. But if you sit down and talk with him, he’s so easy to talk to. He has an ability to put people at ease when they talk to him. He had the ability to communicate with anyone on our team and he treated everyone the same. I really admired that about him. It’s so good to see good things happen to good people. And that’s what Danton is, a good person.”



