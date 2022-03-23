Langley Trappers extend lead over White Rock Whalers in PJHL finals

White Rock Whalers forward Cole Svendson (left) has a scoring chance in front of the Langley Trappers net during Game 2 of the teams’ best-of-seven PJHL final. (White Rock Whalers photo)

The Langley Trappers are just one game away from a Pacific Junior Hockey League championship, after winning a third straight game against the White Rock Whalers Tuesday night in South Surrey.

The Trappers are now up 3-0 over White Rock in the best-of-seven series. If the Whalers hope to continue their playoff run and force a Game 5, they’ll have to win Saturday night, when the two teams reconnect for Game 4 at South Surrey Arena.

“Backs against the wall,” the team tweeted from their official account Tuesday night.

The Whalers are playing their home games at South Surrey Arena during the PJHL finals, because the ice has been removed at their usual home at Centennial Arena in preparation for other sports and programs.

On Tuesday, in front of an announced crowd of 400, the Whalers fell behind their Langley rivals almost immediately – Trappers’ Hayden Yahn scored just nine seconds into the game. In the second period, the visitors extended their lead to 2-0 on a goal from Nicholas Cormack, and the two-goal lead stood until the final second of the period, when Jayson Beauregard – who has been the Whalers most prolific offensive forward this post-season – scored his 11th goal of the playoffs, on the power play.

White Rock knotted the game at 2-2 midway through the third, on a goal – again on the power play – from Jacob Dorohoy, but Langley’s Lleyton Shearon scored what turned out to the be the winner tally with less than three minutes to play, on a Langley power play.

White Rock’s Chris Fortems and Zach Sherwin each had two assists in the loss.

Game 4 on Saturday hits the ice at 7 p.m.



