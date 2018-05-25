Langley rep fastpitch squad goes 8-0 in White Rock tourney

The Fraser Valley Fusion 2006 rep A team took top honours in the Pride and Power Tournament.

The Fraser Valley Fusion 2006 rep A team won all eight of their games at a White Rock tournament on the Victoria Day long weekend. (Fusion photo)

The Fraser Valley Fusion, the 2006 rep A team for Langley Rep Fastpitch went home champions from the White Rock Renegades Pride and Power Tournament on the Victoria Day long weekend.

The team went 5-0 in round robin action and in the playoffs faced the Victoria Devils, Cloverdale Fury, and finally Surrey Storm in the final.

The semi-final game turned into a nail biter as it remained scoreless through four innings of play.

It was in the fifth that Fusion blew things open. Kaylee Capstick started the inning with a single, and the girls never looked back.

They scored the maximum five run limit and shut out the Fury.

That would be prove to be enough and the girls secured their place in the final against the Storm.

The final game only went four innings and ended with the Fusion mercying the Surrey squad with a score of 10-2.

Noelani Livingstone went three-for-three in hitting, and Morgan Reimer struck out nine.

Throughout the weekend the Fusion dominated going 8-0 with only nine runs against.

Fusion players come from around the Lower Mainland, including Langley, Abbotsford, Maple Ridge, Coquitlam and Chilliwack.