Langley hockey team honours Surrey’s Sharma on what would have been 17th birthday

BCHL franchise saluted the forward prior to their season-opening game

Langley Rivermen team owner John Henderson presents the Sharma family with Ronin’s last game-worn jersey Friday, Oct. 8, at George Preston Recreation Centre in Langley. (Photo: Garrett James, via twitter.com/LangleyRivermen)

Langley Rivermen paid tribute to Ronin Sharma on Friday night (Oct. 8), on what would have been the hockey player’s 17th birthday.

The BCHL franchise saluted the Surrey-raised forward prior to their season-opening game, one that would have included Sharma on the roster, if not for the tragic events of Aug. 21.

Early that morning, Sharma was killed in a car crash in Surrey’s Fraser Heights area, along with fellow Delta Hockey Academy grads Parker Magnuson and Caleb Reimer, all pronounced dead at the scene.

Friday at a sold-out George Preston Recreation Centre, the Rivermen played a video tribute to Sharma and raised a #25 banner to the rafters. Team owner John Henderson also presented the Sharma family with Ronin’s last game-worn jersey.

Photos and video of the tribute are posted to the Rivermen’s Twitter account.

The Rivermen will be wearing helmet stickers this year to honor their teammate Ronin Sharma who tragically passed away in August. There will be also be a pregame ceremony tonight in his memory. Tonight is for you Ronin, forever a member of the Rivermen. #RivNation #RS25🕊 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TpZmhjGCuQ — Langley Rivermen (@LangleyRivermen) October 9, 2021

Both teams watch a touching video tribute to Ronin Sharma #RS25@LangleyRivermen pic.twitter.com/yaOO7vVrJm — BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) October 9, 2021

Tonight our owner John Henderson presented the Sharma family with Ronin’s last game worn jersey. 📸 @garrettjames22 #RivNation #RS25🕊 pic.twitter.com/EGHKQzlCW0 — Langley Rivermen (@LangleyRivermen) October 9, 2021

Thank you to the friends & family of Ronin Sharma for giving us the extra push tonight. ❤️ #RivNation #RS25🕊 pic.twitter.com/djuH78MeEz — Langley Rivermen (@LangleyRivermen) October 9, 2021

Age 16 at the time of his death, Sharma was described as “a leader and an inspiration” during his funeral on Aug. 28. With family in attendance, the service was livestreamed to more than 400 people watching online.

READ ALSO: 3 teen boys killed in Surrey crash, Aug. 21, 2021

Friday night at a packed arena, the Rivermen won 7-5 over Chilliwack Chiefs.



