Middle-weight Brandon Kim (left) and light middle-weight Ali Owainati will both feature in bouts for the Cloverdale Legion’s eighth annual Jim Gallagher Memorial Boxing Show Feb. 22. (Photos: Submitted)

Langley and Surrey boxers set to battle at Jim Gallagher Memorial Boxing Show in Cloverdale

Amateur fight night returns to the Cloverdale Legion for eighth annual event

A night at the fights is returning to the Cloverdale Legion Feb. 22.

Although the fight card hasn’t been finalized yet, two fighters—one from Surrey and one from Langley—have been confirmed.

Langley’s Ali Owainati and Surrey’s Brandon Kim will lace up the gloves as featured fighters—both men train out of the Port Kells Boxing Club.

“Brandon is a hard hitting middle-weight with eleven fights under his belt,” said Ralph Robson, an event organizer. “Ali is a light middle-weight with six fights.”

Robson said the annual boxing memorial event is a joint venture between the Legion and the B.C. Amateur Boxing Association.

“Last year was a record breaking year, financially, with over $6,000 being donated to amateur boxing,” noted Robson.

He said the majority of the funds raised went to support junior boxers with things like travel expenses. Robson hopes the public will support the Jim Gallagher fight night again this year as he hopes to raise even more money for amateur boxing.

Port Kells Boxing Club coach Al Harper is the match-maker for this year’s fight night. Harper is lining up 12 bouts that will feature pugilists from all over B.C.

“Two heavy-weight bouts are planned,” said Robson.

Harper won’t be able to firm up the rest of the card until after the provincial championships, Robson explained. He said the B.C. provincial amateur boxing championships are being held Feb. 14-16 at the World Champion Boxing Club in Richmond.

“(Harper) is hopeful we will get several provincial champions on our card,” added Robson. “This card will showcase some of B.C.’s elite senior and youth boxers.”

The amateur night at the fights is held in honour of Jim Gallagher. Gallagher, who passed away from Parkinson’s disease in 2012, was a strong supporter of amateur boxing. After he passed, the Cloverdale Legion started the memorial night in his honour.

Robson said the annual event is also an evening that features the Jim Gallagher Memorial Award. Given annually since 2013, the award is presented to someone who dedicates their time to build up the sport of amateur boxing in B.C. He said winners must have a strong work ethic and be courageous. They must also exemplify perseverance, leadership, and sportsmanship.

Harper was last year’s winner.

“This boxing event is designed as affordable, family entertainment,” added Robson.

Entry is $20 and children 12-and-under get in free. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the fights running from 7-10 p.m.

The Cloverdale Legion is located at 17567-57th Ave.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Record-setting win by Giants over Americans

Just Posted

Langley and Surrey boxers set to battle at Jim Gallagher Memorial Boxing Show in Cloverdale

Amateur fight night returns to the Cloverdale Legion for eighth annual event

Uber lawyer says Surrey mayor ‘unintelligible’ in his opposition to ride-hailing

Michael Feder told the court that Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is ‘disingenuous’

Surrey sex offender arrested in Coquitlam for ‘breaching his conditions’

46-year-old man was ‘deemed a high risk to re-offend’

Snowy day makes for ‘perfect’ Toque Tuesday in Surrey

Organizer says weather ‘drives home the message’ of needing to help those in poverty

In Surrey, Claire Trevena to talk about ridesharing and taxi industry

Event planned at Eaglequest Golf Course

Airbnb restricts young people from renting properties after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, indepedent suites

Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment

Only Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s defeated 2012 presidential nominee, broke with the GOP

Two killed in head-on crash north of Barriere

Highway 5 closed in both directions

Crosswinds hold up chartered flight taking Canadians from Wuhan

Ottawa says 373 people have asked for help to leave the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak

Wet’suwet’en man becomes only Indigenous gynecologic oncologist in Canada

Dr. Brent Jim is working toward improving cervical cancer screening rates for Indigenous women

VIDEO: Record-setting win by Giants over Americans

A dozen goals on home ice at Langley Events Centre

App for reporting poaching, trespassing gains steam in B.C. with 6,000 users

More than 6,000 users have downloaded it since it was introduced in 2016

British Columbians most worried about coronavirus’ hit on tourism industry, poll says

Insights West poll says B.C. residents concerned about economy, travel industry amid outbreak

B.C. family recounts escape after landslide strands them on Sasquatch Mountain

Christine Nielsen, her husband and two kids drove up only a couple of hours before the road washout

Most Read