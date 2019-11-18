Former Langara Falcons coach and Seaquam Secondary alumnus Kevin Hanson (centre) is joined by former players Jake McCallum (left) and Aaron Mitchell (right). (Photo submitted)

Langara College names $25,000 scholarship named for Seaquam alum Kevin Hanson

As a decorated athlete, student, instructor and coach, Hanson’s impact at the college spans 35 years

A new athletic scholarship honouring former Falcons basketball coach — and Seaquam Secondary grad — Kevin Hanson has been set up at Vancouver’s Langara College.

The funds for the $25,000 endowed scholarship were raised as part of the school’s Beyond 49 campaign, celebrating Langara’s 49th year at it’s current location on West 49th Avenue.

“Getting an education is expensive. If this scholarship can allow someone to dedicate more time to being a student athlete, it’s really going to serve its purpose. I’m ecstatic that this award is going to help a student every year,” Hanson said in a press release. “Langara’s such a special place in my heart. It was a great place for me to come as a student, and it helped make me the person I am.”

One of Canada’s most successful basketball coaches, Hanson got his start at Langara College. As a decorated athlete, an Outstanding Alumni recipient, instructor and coach, his legacy and impact on students and athletes at Langara spans 35 years.

“When Langara first contact me about establishing the award in my name, I was absolutely honoured. But more importantly, it is about the student athletes. I’m thrilled to know that a student athlete will receive this support on an annual basis to help further their education and their athletic opportunities,” Hanson said.

Hanson graduated from North Delta’s Seaquam Secondary and went on to be a CCAA All-Canadian for the Falcons in 1984. He later played for UBC, then served as an assistant coach at Langara in 1987.

Over his nine-year run as the Falcons’ head coach, Hanson netted five BCCAA league titles and two CCAA national championships. He has continued his tradition as one of Canada’s most accomplished head basketball coaches, supporting and mentoring student athletes, since moving to UBC in 2000.

“Kevin is an integral part of the Falcons, and always will be,” Jake McCallum, Langara’s director of athletics and intramurals, said in a press release. “The scholarships in Kevin’s name will ensure that our student athletes can focus on success in the classroom, and on the court or the field. Kevin’s continuing support of Langara athletics is invaluable.”


Most Read