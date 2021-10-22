Lacrosse scholarships honour legacy of longtime coach, executive member

Two $500 scholarships to be handed out to Semiahmoo Rock players in honour of Randy Ellis

Tracey Ellis (left) and her son, Aidan (right) present a cheque to Semiahmoo Rock vice-president Pat La Roue at White Rock’s Taylor Lacrosse Box. The money, donated in honour of Randy Ellis, will fund two $500 scholarships for Rock players this year. (Michelle Herlihy photo)

A pair of new scholarships earmarked for young lacrosse players will help ensure Randy Ellis’ legacy is felt for years to come on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

This week at the Taylor Lacrosse Box at White Rock’s Centennial Park, Tracey Ellis – Randy’s ex-wife – and her son, Aidan, presented to the Semiahmoo Rock lacrosse association a pair of $500 scholarships, which will go to two players (one male, one female). As well, a pair of current Rock players were presented with fully paid registrations for the coming lacrosse season; the two young girls were selected after participating in a White Rock Scavenger Hunt, in which Tracey Ellis was involved.

Randy Ellis passed away in 2019 at the age of 61 after collapsing at a Tough Mudder event in Las Vegas. He was a longtime coach and president of the Semiahmoo Rock association, and also served in the same executive capacity for the White Rock-South Surrey Titans football association.

“Randy had three boys and three step-sons. He loved every minute of being a dad first, coach and mentor,” Tracey said.

“Everything he did for those boys at home and on the field had a life message in it. At his celebration of life there were over 700 people in attendance. Randy truly left a legacy.”

Though the Ellis family has funded this year’s scholarships, Tracey is encouraging others to donate to the Randy Ellis Scholarship Fund “to help encourage more leaders in the upcoming generations.”

“It’s a terrific way to honour Randy, now and hopefully, well into the future,” said La Roue.

To donate to the fund, contact the Semiahmoo Rock executive team through the ‘Contact Us’ page at the association’s website: https://semiahmoolacrosse.teamsnapsites.com



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Lacrosse