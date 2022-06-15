Kwantlen artist designs new for Langley’s Bandits logos

Kwantlen First Nation artist Jeff Dickson is behind the new logo unveiled this morning for Langley’s new pro-basketball team.

The Fraser Valley Bandits announced, in partnership with the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (I∙SPARC), the reveal of two new logos designed in partnership with Kwantlen First Nation as part of this week’s BC Basketball Festival – which culminates this weekend (June 18 and 19) at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

The logo was designed by Dickson, who composed two variations – each sharing the same icon inspired by the Indigenous history and geography of the Fraser Valley, in particular Golden Ears Provincial Park, in conjunction with the Bandits’ original “fox” logo.

The variation between each logo is represented in each respective wordmark underneath the base of each logo.

The first logo’s wordmark reads “Indigenous Basketball Collective” and the second logo’s wordmark reads “Fraser Valley Bandits.”

“As a sports fan I was excited when this opportunity presented itself. However, the true joy was working with the Bandits staff and discovering an authentic interest in taking steps towards truth and reconciliation,” Dickson said.

“My hope was to modify the existing fox logo and incorporate subtle themes that would resonate with my Kwantlen community,” he added.

“I would encourage viewers to examine the silhouette of the Golden Ears as a tribute to the land and to consider the increased prominence of the ear and eye as symbols of an awakening to our shared journey towards truth and reconciliation. Finally, I would point the viewer’s attention to the mask, which is beginning to be lowered as a sign of respectful humility and the potential removal of masks that create barriers,” Dickson said.

The Indigenous Basketball Collective represents the ongoing collaboration between I∙SPARC and the Bandits, which was originally detailed as a key facet of the BC Basketball Festival when the event was announced earlier this year on March 31.

The goal of the collective is to create annual opportunities for Indigenous players, coaches and others involved in the game of basketball to participate in training camps, competition, workshops and more.

Participants in the Indigenous Basketball Collective’s activations at this weekend’s festival will receive T-shirts printed with the logo on the chest. The logo will continue to be used for future events hosted in partnership by the Bandits in tandem with I∙SPARC.

Beyond the festival, the two logos designed by Dickson will be used by I∙SPARC and the Bandits as part of ongoing and future events and initiatives planned in partnership by both organizations.

“The journey to truth and reconciliation will be a long trek. I hope this piece represents a visual cue that the Bandits can display as a symbol of their commitment to the First Peoples of our land and their pledge to support the development of Indigenous youth who love the game of basketball,” Dickson said.

On Saturday, June 18, as part of the BC Basketball Festival’s inaugural festivities, Indigenous coaches, players, and youth will participate in an athlete combine and 3×3 basketball games hosted at LEC prior to attending the Bandits’ sold-out game versus the Scarborough Shooting Stars, which tips off at 5 p.m.

“We are pleased to be partnering with the Fraser Valley Bandits to unveil the Indigenous Basketball Collective logo. We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to work with Kwantlen First Nation to showcase the artistry of Jeff Dickson. Jeff’s logo reflects the beauty of the region as well as the importance of building bridges in our community through sport, youth, and culture” said Rick Brant, chief executive officer of I·SPARC.

Fraser Valley currently has a 3-2 record and is a quarter of the way through its fourth Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season. Fraser Valley takes on Edmonton tonight at 6 p.m., before returning to LEC to welcome Scarborough for its Saturday contest.

“It is a privilege to work in close connection with the Kwantlen First Nation community and its artists. Jeff’s artwork and adaptation are significant reminders of our region’s history and the continued work that is required to honour the culture and impact of Indigenous communities in an effort to increase awareness and opportunities to empower Indigenous youth and to celebrate their achievements in arts, athletics and academics,” said Bandits president Dylan Kular.

