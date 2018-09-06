Knights open hockey season in Surrey tonight

PJHL team plays Port Moody with Craighead back on the bench

The Surrey Knights in a 2017 matchup with Abbotsford Pilots. (File photo: Joe Morrow)

Surrey Knights return to action tonight (Thursday, Sept. 6) in a season-opening game at North Surrey Recreation Centre.

The Pacific Junior Hockey League team plays Port Moody starting at 7:45 p.m.

Heading into regular-season action, the Knights recently held a number of “open tryout” skates at Surrey Sport & Leisure arena in Fleetwood.

John Craighead has returned from a suspension to coach the team, which is looking for a fresh start following a tough couple of seasons in Surrey.

The team roster posted at surreyknights.ca includes goaltender Anthony Ditosto, defencemen Jaden Apan, Zackary Gender, Bradley Collins and Parker Leiper, and forwards Cale Anderson, Truman Chiu, Nico Fazio, Aidan Grigg, Takumi Sakai, Nicolas Upper and Dryden Valade.

The Knights’ schedule this month includes a Sept. 15 game against the expansion White Rock Whalers at Centennial Arena, and a return contest Sept. 27 at North Surrey.