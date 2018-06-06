The Surrey Storm’s annual Kassandra Kaulius Memorial Tournament will be played at Softball City later this month. (File photo)

Kassandra Kaulius Memorial Tournament set for Softball City

Surrey Storm to host 20-team event June 22-24

The Surrey Storm’s annual tournament honouring the memory of one of their own is set to hit the field at Softball City in South Surrey later this month.

The Storm-hosted Kassandra Kaulius Memorial Tournament, now in its sixth year, is set for June 22-24 and will feature 20 junior and senior women’s teams – featuring players 19 and above – from across the province; teams from Delta, Surrey, Fleetwood, White Rock and Richmond are expected to take part.

Storm past president Murray Spier – who has long known the Kaulius family – said the tournament is simply a way for the local softball community to remember Kaulius, who was a player and coach in Surrey.

She was killed in 2011 when a drunk driver ran a red light at 152 Street and 64 Avenue and slammed her van into the driver’s side of Kassandra’s vehicle. Natasha Warren was sentenced to 37 months in jail, and also banned from driving for five years after the completion of her sentence.

“One of my saddest days,” Spier said, recalling the day he heard of the young woman’s death.

“But time goes fairly quickly, and now it’s been (seven) years, and we want to keep her memory alive.”

Since her death, the Kaulius family has been active in pressing government for stricter penalties for drunk drivers through Families for Justice, which was founded by Kassandra’s mother, Markita.

Members of the Kaulius family, along with other supporters, will be at Softball City throughout the weekend to promote their continued efforts to get drunk drivers off the streets, Spier added.


sports@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Longtime Vancouver Canucks PA announcer John Ashbridge dies at 71

Just Posted

ZYTARUK: Keeping homicide victims’ names from public a disturbing trend

Not revealing the identities of homicide victims is bad public policy, and here’s why

VSO’s retiring Tovey performs in Surrey one final time, at school concert

Royal Heights Elementary hosted the music director on Monday

VIDEO: Surrey South MLA to encourage ‘visitable’ development

Stephanie Cadieux says although developers have good intentions, oversights are easy to spot.

Kassandra Kaulius Memorial Tournament set for Softball City

Surrey Storm to host 20-team event June 22-24

Teen murder victims attended different Surrey schools

Counselling, support for students, staff ‘guided by the need’

VIDEO: Circus big top goes up in Abbotsford

Show runs from Thursday to Sunday at Tradex

Delta man says thank you to bus driver, teenager who saved his life

Randy Bayne was having a medical emergency on a bus in Langley when two Good Samaritans jumped in

‘Out of control’ wildfire burning east of Fairmont Hot Springs

54 hectare blaze discovered Sunday. Currently burning out of control

VOTING: What kind of new business do Langleyites want downtown?

Public picks one of five proposed companies vying to win a $130,000 Start It Up Langley contest.

Feds avert possible delay of marijuana bill

Promise more funding for Indigenous mental health and addiction treatment services, special help for businesses

B.C. speculation tax to cause vacation property price dip: forecast

Royal LePage estimates tax on some buyers will convince a wave of owners to sell vacation homes

B.C. wildlife centre cares for orphaned bear found last month

Couple rescues cub found trying to nurse off dead mother on Vancouver Island

2017 wildfire smoke took toll on Lower Mainland air quality: report

Metro Vancouver said wildfire smoke hindered air quality, but emission reduction helped

Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.

Marine researchers performed a necropsy off Dundas Island to determine death of the young orca

Most Read