Kassandra Kaulius Memorial Tournament set for Softball City

The Surrey Storm’s annual Kassandra Kaulius Memorial Tournament will be played at Softball City later this month. (File photo)

The Surrey Storm’s annual tournament honouring the memory of one of their own is set to hit the field at Softball City in South Surrey later this month.

The Storm-hosted Kassandra Kaulius Memorial Tournament, now in its sixth year, is set for June 22-24 and will feature 20 junior and senior women’s teams – featuring players 19 and above – from across the province; teams from Delta, Surrey, Fleetwood, White Rock and Richmond are expected to take part.

Storm past president Murray Spier – who has long known the Kaulius family – said the tournament is simply a way for the local softball community to remember Kaulius, who was a player and coach in Surrey.

She was killed in 2011 when a drunk driver ran a red light at 152 Street and 64 Avenue and slammed her van into the driver’s side of Kassandra’s vehicle. Natasha Warren was sentenced to 37 months in jail, and also banned from driving for five years after the completion of her sentence.

“One of my saddest days,” Spier said, recalling the day he heard of the young woman’s death.

“But time goes fairly quickly, and now it’s been (seven) years, and we want to keep her memory alive.”

Since her death, the Kaulius family has been active in pressing government for stricter penalties for drunk drivers through Families for Justice, which was founded by Kassandra’s mother, Markita.

Members of the Kaulius family, along with other supporters, will be at Softball City throughout the weekend to promote their continued efforts to get drunk drivers off the streets, Spier added.



