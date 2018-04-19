Junkyard Dog XC set for South Surrey Bike Park Sunday

The South Surrey Bike Park will be a busy place Sunday, as the top mountain-bikers from across the province take to the trails at the Junkyard Dog XC.

The popular race – which for years has been hosted by SORCE Bike Club in the wooded trails on the west side of the South Surrey Athletic Park – is set for Sunday morning, with two races scheduled, one at 9:30 a.m. for novice and youth riders, and another at 11:30 a.m., for elite and senior-level competitors.

The event is part of the Cycling BC Premier Series, which means the competition on the trails will be as fierce as ever.

“We’ll have some of the top racers here,” race director Mike Dolling said. “It’s one of our biggest races of the year. We only run two – this one and the cyclocross race in the fall… there will be a lot of spectator-worthy stuff going on.”

The Junkyard XC , which was on hiatus between 2012-2015 before returning to the race calendar, is among the most difficult on the series schedule, Dolling said – something that may surprise people, considering its location.

“Even though it’s a city park, and you wouldn’t probably think it would be real tough mountain biking, it really is – it’s pretty hard in there, a real challenge,” he said. “It’s very technically challenging for the racers. It’s kind of twisty and turny and relentless, and after three or four laps like that, it’s hard on them.”

For more, visit www.sorcebikeclub.org