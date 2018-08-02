White Rock Junior Tritons’ Tanner Rowe makes contact during an at-bat Wednesday at South Surrey Athletic Park, in Game 1 of his team’s best-of-three playoff series against the visiting Okanagan Athletics. The teams split a doubleheader, with Game 3 set for today (Thursday) at 1 p.m. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Junior Tritons, A’s split playoff doubleheader, prepare for Game 3

BC Junior Premier Baseball League teams to play at South Surrey Athletic Park at 1 p.m. Thursday

Neither the White Rock Junior Tritons nor the visiting Okanagan Athletics were able to bring an end to their first-round playoff series in one day Wednesday, as the two BC Junior Premier Baseball League teams split a doubleheader at South Surrey Athletic Park, setting up a do-or-die Game 3 tonight.

In Wednesday’s opener, the A’s shut out the Tritons 3-0, before White Rock rallied back in the nightcap to win 12-4.

In Game 1, Tritons’ battters could not solve Okanagan starting pitcher Logan Reynolds, who allowed just five hits while striking out three over seven innings. Logan MacNeil got the start for White Rock, striking out six while allowing nine hits.

MacNeil kept the Athletics’ offence at bay for much of the night, only allowing single runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings.

Though the Tritons’ offence struggled in the first game, it was red hot in the rematch, as the team combined for 12 runs on 14 hits. The runs came in bunches, as well, with the South Surrey-White Rock side scoring three runs in four different innings – the first, second, fourth and sixth.

Taeo Maisonville and Darious Opdam Bak led the way with four and three hits, respectively.

Josh Fluet – who threw a no-hitter last month – earned the win, striking out two over five innings, before giving way to reliever Kieran Ritchie, who pitched the final two innings.

Game 3 starts today at 1 p.m.


Most Read