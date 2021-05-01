Abbotsford's Jake Virtanen has stepped down as the host of the Archway Charity Golf Tournament after recent sexual assault allegations came to light. (File photo)

Jake Virtanen steps down as host of Abbotsford charity golf tournament

Archway Community Services announces he will no longer be host of event after allegations

Jake Virtanen has stepped down as the host of the Archway Charity Golf Tournament.

Archway informed The News of the decision on Saturday (May 1) evening.

The statement provided reads:

In light of current allegations, Jake Virtanen has voluntarily stepped down as the host of the Archway Charity Golf Tournament to allow the focus to be on raising funds for community programs and services.

Archway Community Service’s mission is to foster community well-being, and social justice through positive action and leadership. As such Archway does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and takes the allegations very seriously.

Virtanen originally attached himself to the tournament in 2019, which was the third annual tournament for ACS. The 2019 edition of the event was a success, raising $45,000 – a significant increase on the $28,000 that was collected in 2018.

RELATED: New title sponsor announced for Archway Jake Virtanen Charity Golf Tournament

The 2020 edition of the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event is scheduled for June 22.

Earlier today (Saturday) the Vancouver Canucks announced they had placed Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Canucks say they have “engaged external expertise” to assist in an independent investigation and Virtanen has been placed on leave as the team awaits more information.

An NHL spokesperson said Saturday that the league is aware of the serious allegations and will not comment until the results of the independent investigation are complete.

RELATED: Canucks place Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

abbotsfordhockeyNHLvancouver canucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Matthews scores 37th and 38th goals of the season, Leafs down Canucks 5-1

Just Posted

Lord Tweedsmuir’s Tremmel States-Jones jumps a player and the goal line to score a touchdown against the Kelowna Owls in 2019. The face of high school football, along with a majority of other high school sports, could significantly change if a new governance proposal is passed at the B.C. School Sports AGM May 1. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Governance vote for B.C. high school sports ‘has lost all credibility’: rugby commissioner

Game changing governance proposal to be voted on May 1

Abbotsford's Jake Virtanen has stepped down as the host of the Archway Charity Golf Tournament after recent sexual assault allegations came to light. (File photo)
Jake Virtanen steps down as host of Abbotsford charity golf tournament

Archway Community Services announces he will no longer be host of event after allegations

(Delta Police Department photo)
UPDATE: Police investigating shooting at North Delta mall

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident at Scottsdale Centre

Brian Edward Abrosimo, a convicted child kidnapper who sexually assaulted an 11-year-old Langley girl, has been banned from possessing sexually explicit material after searches for teen-related porn were found on his cell phone (file)
Pornography ban imposed on sex offender who attacked 11-year-old Langley girl

Brian Abrosimo claimed someone else used his phone to search for teen-related porn

The Surrey Teachers’ Association called on Surrey MLAs and school trustees to commit to improved safety in schools in COVID-19 hotspots with a “Car Caravan” past the MLAs offices on Friday, April 30, 2021. There were two routes: this one starting at Sullivan Heights Secondary and another starting in Guildford. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘There can be more’: Surrey teachers push for better COVID safety measures

STA president says they’re going to keep pushing until the end of the school year

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Photo courtesy of IHIT.
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

The deputy chief of New Westminister’s police force is frustrated his officers haven’t been vaccinated yet, given that six of them are now in self-isolation (Twitter/New Westminster Police)
6 Lower Mainland officers in isolation after encounter with COVID-positive prisoner

Deputy chief of New Westminister Police force is among those calling for Fraser Health to vaccinate the force

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Laurie Sakebow breaking into tears upon listening to the account of a dairy farm owner, where Sakebow was arrested by the Mission RCMP for being intoxicated. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
Family confirms body found in Mission is missing son’s, IIO investigating

Brandon Sakebow picked up intoxicated by Mission RCMP shortly before disappearance in March 2020

The Vancouver Canucks have placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

The team released a statement Saturday saying it ‘does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously’

April Migneault of Maple Ridge, seen here with her running friend Hannah Baerg, has run every day in April (and also increased the distance of each run by one kilometre each day) for a total of 465 kilometres in 30 days. It’s how she chose to raise money for her friend, Dave Corke of Chilliwack, who has leukaemia. (Facebook/ April Migneault)
Maple Ridge woman runs more kms each day to raise funds for Chilliwack friend with leukaemia

April Migneault ran more than 465 kms in 30 days to help raise money for Dave Corke and family

Michael Handley and his field assistant Alice take a look at the new issue of Canadian Geographic. Handley’s picture of a cougar won a reader vote to be on the cover. Photo: Submitted
‘An amazing encounter’: Kootenay photographer’s intimate hours with a cougar

Michael Handley’s picture is on the cover of Canadian Geographic

Abbotsford councillor Brenda Falk has joined the End the Lockdowns caucus, a group of politicians from across the country that believe the lockdowns placed on citizens by the government are worse than the COVID-19 virus. (File photo)
Lockdowns more harmful than COVID-19, claims B.C. councillor on hospital board

Coun. Brenda Falk has joined End the Lockdowns caucus, believes lockdowns long-term are worse than the virus

Most Read