‘It’s exciting’: North Delta’s Jarry to play in NHL All-Star Game

North Delta’s Tristan Jarry will play in the NHL All-Star Game this month.

The Surrey-born goaltender, 24, was named to the 2020 hockey showcase as a replacement for injured Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo.

It will be Jarry’s first NHL All-Star Game, to be played Jan. 25 in St. Louis.

For Pittsburgh Penguins this season, Jarry has 14 wins, a 2.04 goals-against average, .934 save percentage and three shutouts.

“It surprised me,” Jarry said in a story posted to NHL.com. “It’s exciting. It’s something every kid dreams of. You watch it every year, and you think it’s something that would be cool to be a part of. It’s something I’ll take in stride.”

Jarry was selected by the Penguins in the second round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. In recent seasons, he has split his time between the NHL club and its AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Years ago in North Delta, Jarry was in the French-immersion program at Devon Gardens Elementary. Later, he was schooled at Burnsview Secondary before switching to Delta Hockey Academy and studies in South Delta. After that, he played four seasons with Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL.

Meantime, Vancouver Canucks will send three players to the NHL All-Star Game, with forward Elias Pettersson, goaltender Jacob Markstom and defenseman Quinn Hughes headed to St. Louis this month.

On Sunday (Jan. 12), Pettersson scored his 21st goal and Markstom stopped 23 shots in the Canucks’ 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild.



