Isamu Yamamoto won the World Round-Up Freestyle Skateboarding Championships using not one but two skateboards. (Submitted)

‘It’s a game changer’: 15-year-old wins professional skateboarding contest on two skateboards

‘No one has ever seen it before’ said producer of Cloverdale contest

In a “game changer” performance, Isamu Yamamoto won the World Round-Up Freestyle Championships on not one but two skateboards.

The 15-year-old skater from Japan blew the announcer away at the Sunday (May 19) finals.

“It’s the first time ever in skateboard history that the winner did tricks using two skateboards at the same time,” said contest producer Kevin Harris in a press release.

“I dropped the microphone and went over and gave him a hug. No one has ever seen it before in a world competition. It’s a game changer,” he said.

Yuzuki Kawasaki, 10, nearly made history himself. He finished second in the professional category, taking home $2,000. If he had won, he would have been the youngest pro to win an international competition.

The annual Cloverdale competition is one of the biggest freestyle skateboarding contests in the world. As the other four global competitions happen in Germany, Japan, Brazil and the U.S., the competition during the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair provides a chance for locals and visitors alike to watch the best freestyle skateboarders in the world compete for $10,000 in prizes.

Competitors brought the heat, no matter their age, in both the professional and amateur categories.

Guenter Mokulys, 55, an eleven-time world champion, finished fifth in the pro category.

“He could be a grandfather to some of these kids and he’s still out there competing professionally with them,” said Harris. “What other sport does this kind of generational competition happen in? Not many.”

Another interesting match-up was in a father-son team from Japan. Yuta Fujii, 13, narrowly beat his father Masahiro Fujii, 46, in the professional finals, finsihing with eighth place.

Professional Final Results

1. Isamu Yamamoto, Japan – 291

2. Yuzuki Kawasaki, Japan – 282

3. Mike Osterman, USA – 279

4. Jacob Whitt, USA – 271

5. Guenter Mokulys, Germany – 268

6. Ikkei Nagao, Japan – 267

7. Stefan “Lillis” Akesson, Sweden – 264

8. Yuta Fujii, Japan – 262

9. Masahiro Fujii, Japan – 258

9. Pete Betti, USA – 258

10. Felix Jonsson, Sweden – 253

10. Denham Hill, England – 253

Amateur Finals

1. Cristobal Bahamonde, Chile – 271

2. Josh Dunstone, Australia – 269

3. Nick Beaulieu, USA – 256

4. Mirei Tsuchida, Japan – 248

5. John Sawyer, USA – 227

6. Jordan Sterling, Canada – 226

7. Andreas Tsougrianis, Canada – 224

8. Eric Lowery, USA – 216

9. Daniel Greschner, Germany/England – 214

10. Allen Handley, Canada – 212

11. Connor McCaughtrie, Canada – 203

12. Matthew Phillips, Canada – 201

13. Phil Larin, Canada – 195.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Lions sign former Edmonton Eskimos linebacker Adam Konar
Next story
200 pro women hockey players form union in step toward league

Just Posted

Structure fire destroys Surrey tire shop, closes section of Fraser Highway

RCMP have closed Fraser Highway down to traffic from 152 Street to 88 Avenue

Peace Arch Hospital, Sources requesting volunteers

Program to help seniors get home safely after hospital stay

Winners to come to Semiahmoo Shopping Centre

Former Zellers to also include a gym and daycare

Delta looking to add over 30 dedicated pickleball courts by 2022

The program would see eight outdoor pickleball courts built in North Delta before the end of 2019

UPDATE: Missing 17-year-old girl found

Mikayla Logan was last seen in Guildford on Tuesday, May 14

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Victoria Day

How much do you know about the monarch whose day we celebrate each May?

Top women’s hockey player Natalie Spooner coming to B.C.

Natalie Spooner special guest at annual Grindstone charity weekend in Kelowna

Take-home drug testing kits latest pilot to help curb B.C.’s overdose crisis

Researchers look to see if fentanyl testing could be a useful tool for those who use drugs alone

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened after multi-vehicle crash east of Chilliwack

Westbound lanes near Herrling Island were closed for hours amid busy holiday weekend traffic

Police watchdog investigating motorcycle crash in Kamloops

A Kamloops Mountie had stopped the driver for speeding, but they raced off from the 0fficer

Facebook takes down anti-vaxxer page that used image of late Canadian girl

Facebook said that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page

Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

Father and two youngsters fall down a steep, treacherous cliff while hiking Burke Mountain

Raptors beat Bucks 118-112 in 2OT thriller

Leonard has 36 points as Toronto cuts Milwaukee’s series lead to 2-1

‘Teams that win are tight’: B.C. Lions search for chemistry at training camp

The Lions added more than 50 new faces over the off-season, from coaching staff to key players

Most Read