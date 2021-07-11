England’s Declan Rice, left, vies for the ball with Italy’s Bryan Cristante during the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP)

Italy beats England in penalty shootout to win Euro 2020

Game was decided with penalty shots

Italy won the European Championship by beating England 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Domenico Berardi, Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Bernardeschi scored for Italy in the shootout and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made two saves at the end of the shootout.

Italy has earned 34 million euros ($40.4 million) in prize money from UEFA’s tournament record fund of 371 million euros ($440 million) for winning this year’s European Championship.

England will get 30.25 million euros ($36 million) after losing a penalty shootout to Italy following a 1-1 draw at Wembley Stadium.

Each of the 24 teams was guaranteed a basic 9.25 million euros ($11 million) with bonuses for wins and draws in the group stage and for advancing through each knockout round.

More to come.

