‘It doesn’t get easier’: Peace Arch Curling Club honours late member who collapsed on ice 15 years ago

Lesley Anderson stands in front of one of multiple plaques awarded to her father Ted Anderson during his time in the Peace Arch Curling Club, holding a photo of her late father. (Sobia Moman photo)

Ted Anderson “died doing what he absolutely loved” with a strong legacy persisting, especially in the Peace Arch Curling Club he was a proud member of for decades.

The Peace Arch Senators Men’s Masters Ted Anderson Memorial Bonspiel is an annual tournament for various teams around the Lower Mainland for 55+ males, held this year from Friday, Oct. 28 to Sunday, Oct. 30. The tournament was named after Anderson after he collapsed on the ice after throwing a stone during the same bonspiel in 2007.

After being rushed to the hospital, it was discovered that Anderson had a brain tumour, which doctors performed surgery on, but died after a couple days of fighting hard.

“It’s a great way to have your father memorialized and remembered. It’s also difficult every year, it doesn’t get easier,” Anderson’s daughter Lesley Anderson told Peace Arch News on Sunday.

Now, at the end of each bonspiel for the Men’s Masters, Lesley awards the winning team with a trophy in honour of her father.

Anderson really did it all, from volunteering to driving cancer patients to their appointments, teaching young children how to curl, becoming the youngest president of the Vancouver Transportation Club at age 31 and curling the entire time, racking up over 60 years of experience in the sport, his daughter explained.

“I have to believe there’s other people in the world just like him, but he was a really special and unique individual,” Lesley said.

“Some of the guys still come up to me and tell me my dad’s last words and (other) guys didn’t even know my dad. That’s why it’s important to them for me to come and do a little speech… This bonspiel is only here because of all these guys who come every year.”

Anderson’s death was sudden for his family, which made it all the more difficult to come to terms with.

“Now I know, when the doctor says ‘Come in this family room’, it’s not a good thing. (The doctor) said ‘Talk to your dad’… and I did and his eyes flickered. I was so grateful that I got to say whatever I needed to say to him because when I kissed him goodbye on the Sunday, I didn’t realize that would be the last time.”

Lesley and her brother were both adopted by their parents when they were young, with her describing her childhood as the happiest time of her life.

“For me that makes it even more special. Like they picked my brother and I… Our parents always loved us, we were theirs,” Lesley said.

“Life doesn’t work out the way we think it’s going to work out or even prepare for it to work out, it just doesn’t. I would’ve said so much more to him had I known on that Sunday when I had dinner with him that I had less than 24 hours. But then, maybe that’s how I should be living my life, like it’s the last 24 hours.

“You’ve got to tell whoever it is whatever you need to say. You shouldn’t wait. Don’t wait.”

@SobiaMoman

sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

curlingSurreyWhite Rock