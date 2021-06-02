Dan Pageau in the empty former market that will be home to the One Love indoor skateboard park, at 10681 King George Blvd., North Surrey. (submitted photo)

Dan Pageau in the empty former market that will be home to the One Love indoor skateboard park, at 10681 King George Blvd., North Surrey. (submitted photo)

Indoor skateboard park coming to North Surrey in former market site

August opening targeted by One Love non-profit organization

An indoor skateboard park being built in North Surrey is a labour of love for Dan Pageau.

The former pro skateboarder is the executive director of One Love International Society, which hopes to soon complete a year-long project to create the skatepark in a former market at 10681 King George Boulevard, not far from Gateway SkyTrain station.

The original plan to open the One Love facility last January was delayed by COVID-19, said Pageau, who now pins August as more realistic.

“Construction is ongoing,” Pageau told the Now-Leader, “and we had to have a full building permit, with plumbing and electric and all that, so that takes time, and building all the ramps is very intricate.

“We’re testing everything and making sure the speed is right, all the angles,” Pageau added. “It’s not something you just build and hope it’s right. We’re maximizing the space as well, close to 4,000 square feet, and it’s a two-minute skate from the Chuck Bailey park, the outdoor skate park there. But ours is indoors, which is really needed in the Lower Mainland.”

Some of the money for the $55,000 project has been raised in an online fundraiser launched by the Burnaby-based One Love organization, a faith-based non-profit that helps the homeless with a mentorship program, and more.

“We’re very hands-on, helping people get jobs and back on their feet,” Pageau said. “We’ve helped a lot of young people who’ve stopped using drugs, things like that. Skateboarding, it’s all tied in with that, because it’s an attraction. We meet a lot of young people through skateboarding and try to be a positive influence on them.”

The One Love facility in North Surrey will build on the group’s Burnaby hub, home to a skateboard shop and some camps and lessons, but no indoor ramps. Details are posted to skateboardingschool.ca.

• RELATED STORY: White Rock skateboarder snags spot in Summer Olympics.

With skateboarding now featured in the Olympics, Pageau said interest in the sport is on the rise.

“We plan on renting the whole park to groups, have after-school programs, birthday parties, lessons and camps,” he explained. “I assume it will be around $15 for free skate. We started grinding the floor about one year ago. We hope to facilitate training for Olympic athletes, first-timers and kids of all skill levels.”

Photos and drawings of the skatepark construction are posted to facebook.com/oneloveindoorskatepark and also the Gofundme campaign.

On danpageau.com, Pageau’s bio describes him as a skateboard shop owner and one of the first Canadian skateboarders from Quebec to make it into the pro ranks. “He has travelled the world and participated in many contests like X-Games, Vans Triple Crown and Gravity Games,” the bio says. “He is known for inventing new tricks and being consistent on his board. In the year of 2000, Dan was ranked 5th in the overall World Rankings (WCS).”

A post on the Gofundme campaign page elaborates on the need for an indoor skatepark in rainy Vancouver.

“Vancouver has been a breeding ground for amazing skateboarders,” the website says. “With skateboarding being featured in the Olympics and a growing desire to see our young people engage in this sport, we know that an accessible indoor skateboard facility is urgently needed in the Greater Vancouver area.

“We have seen indoor skateparks like RDS, Dryspot, and Woody’s take a hit with high operating costs and zoning problems which led them to close their doors. We are excited to have secured a space that is properly zoned and that will be affordable and suitable for skateboarding. We are fully aware that starting and running an indoor skateboard park will be a challenge and that it will require a lot of finances, sacrifice, energy, and discernment. We need your help to make this happen!”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

skateboarding

Previous story
Task force shares ideas to help Canadian sports associations be more LGBTQ-inclusive
Next story
Langley Olympians swimmer breaks two provincial records at Chilliwack meet

Just Posted

215 orange ribbons are tied to a B.C. school’s fence to honour the 215 children who lost their lives and were buried at the former residential school in Kamloops. (Deb Meissner photo)
Kamloops discovery ‘ripped scab off’ residential-school wounds: Semiahmoo First Nation chief

‘Prayers to have those little souls brought home’

Sign shows reopening-weekend events at Cloverdale Legion in 2016. (File photo)
Royal Canadian Legion ‘thankful’ for $1.5M in B.C. gov’t aid

Legion branches in B.C. have been navigating the current economic crisis

People in need receive food from the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank in 2020. The food bank, through the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, has launched a new summer food drive aimed to increase donations at a time of year when they tend to drop. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen launches new summer donation drive

Initiative aims to raise much needed food and money for Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank

Aarna Garg, 14, was last seen June 1 at 3:45 p.m., leaving a home in the 6400-block of 121st Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Corporal Vanessa Munn. Aarna takes medication daily that police say she did not take with her.
Surrey RCMP look for missing 14-year-old

Aarna Garg was last seen June 1 at 3:45 p.m., leaving a home in the 6400-block of 121st Street

Shane Ertmoed (right) is serving a life sentence for killing 10-year-old Heather Thomas on Oct. 1, 2000. (File photos)
Petition, fundraiser launched for family of Surrey girl murdered in October, 2000

$50,000 goal set in fundraiser, petition calls for inquiry into killer-pedophile incarcerations

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

A man attends a climate change protest in Montreal on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. A report by the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices says climate change will add more than $100 billion to Canada’s health-care costs by mid-century. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Climate change health costs to top $100B by mid-century: report

Canadian Institute for Climate Choices report considered air quality, diseases and temperatures

A bank robbery was thwarted by customers on Wednesday morning (June 2) at the Scotiabank at Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way in Abbotsford. (Google Street View)
4 customers tackle armed bank robber in Abbotsford

Suspect had shotgun and ordered everyone to lie on the floor

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Archbishop J. Michael Miller has formally apologized for the role of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver in the residential school system. (Archbishop J. Michael Miller/Facebook)
B.C. Catholic archbishop apologizes for ‘unquestionably wrong’ residential schools

Kamloops school where 215 children were found fell within historical border of Archdiocese of Vancouver

Volunteers work on a past year’s poppy fund activities at the Trafalgar/Pro Patria Legion on Gorge Road in Victoria. The provincial government announced $1.5 million in one-time funding for B.C. and Yukon legions on June 2 to help them stay open through the remainder of the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. government announces $1.5 million in pandemic relief for struggling Legion branches

Property tax exemption is what Legions really need, Victoria branch president says

Vancouver Canucks players wore rainbow-coloured jerseys and matching Pride tape on their sticks for a game at Rogers Arena in 2018. (Vancouver Canucks photo/Twitter)
Task force shares ideas to help Canadian sports associations be more LGBTQ-inclusive

Canada’s Sport Inclusion Task Force launces website during Pride Month

After 800 visitors were granted partial stays at BC Parks this summer in error, the ministry responsible is now saying sorry. (Black Press Media files)
BC Parks’ system grants 800 campsite bookings against provincial policy

The online portal granted numerous 1-night stays at campgrounds this August long weekend

The moment when the WHL draw gave the 11th spot in the first round of the 2021 draft to the Langley-based Vancouver Giants. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants to pick 11th in first round of 2021 player draft

WHL lottery results announced

Most Read