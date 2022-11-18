In Surrey, Bertuzzi, Courtnall & other ex-Canucks to play amateurs in charity tourney for CAN

Some popular Vancouver Canucks of the past will play hockey at a rink in Surrey during this weekend’s Canucks Autism Network Pro-Am.

Eighteen former NHLers, including Todd Bertuzzi, Brendan Morrison and Geoff Courtnall, signed up to face-off with (and against) amateurs at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex during the two-day charity tournament, Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 19-20).

To play, rec teams and players must raise a significant amount of money for Canucks Autism Network, or CAN, with a tournament goal of $750,000.

Other NHL alumni involved in the 2022 tourney are Dave Babych, David Booth, John Craighead, Martin Gelinas, Jannik Hansen, Cody Hodgson, Nathan Lafayette, Doug Lidster, Brad May, Kirk McLean, Mason Raymond, Derek Roy, Todd Simpson, Rich Sutter and Raffi Torres.

Each of the 16 teams will play three games with the former NHLers, with “bonus experiences” for top fundraisers. Each team must raise at least $20,000, and the more funds a team raises, the higher selection they have to draft an ex-NHLer.

Check out the ex-#Canucks in Surrey this weekend for the @canucksautism pro-am tourney, at North Surrey.

Who'd you most want to play with — or against?

I'd want to wing a line with Bert and Mo. Screw Nazzy, put me in, coach. LOL.

STORY HERE: https://t.co/Eece1zPDxI pic.twitter.com/NuBURXTnNv — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) November 18, 2022

So far, Bob Shanks is listed as the top solo fundraiser (close to $40,000), and The Constructors is the top team ($132,106). Other teams are dubbed Ice Grizzlies, Odlum Brown Bulls, Team Sportsnet, Ledcor Lighting, Canucks Staff and more.

Jared Harman says he’s stoked to play for the Search + Rescue Marketing Dad Buds team, representing Semiahmoo Minor Hockey with the Semi Sr. Ravens.

“This (fourth) annual charity tournament gives rec player the opportunity to compete alongside NHL alumni,” Harman says on his fundraising page, which shows he’s more than achieved his goal of $5,000.

“Last year we had Canuck legend Kirk McLean on our team and we played against former NHLers Andrew Cassels, Brad May and Chris Higgins. All funds raised provide vital financial support for Canucks Autism Network (CAN). Raising funds for autism is something that is very close to me as a very special person in my life has benefited from programs such as the Canucks Autism Network.”

The tournament schedule and other details are posted on canproam.ca. A draft night is Friday, Nov. 18, followed by games on all three of North Surrey’s ice sheets. An all-star game is on Sunday (Nov. 20) starting at 12:45 p.m., on Rink 2.



