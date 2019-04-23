Surrey’s Ellie Chou, 13, with the trophy her team won at the World Selects Invitational U14 girls tournament played in Chamonix, France, this month. (submitted photo: Ray Chou)

HOCKEY

In France, Surrey’s Ellie Chou a lone Canadian girl on World Selects hockey tourney-winner

Panorama-area player netted three goals and five assists at showcase in Chamonix

Surrey’s Ellie Chou was the lone Canadian on a World Selects Invitational-winning hockey team in France last weekend.

The 13-year-old, who lives in the Panorama area, finished ninth in scoring at the 12-team tournament, which involved U14 girls teams from North America and Europe.

Ellie, a right-shot forward, played on a Midwest Selects team full of American girls, other than her. Tryouts were held in Detroit last December.

The Chou family arrived home on Sunday (April 21) with fond memories of their 10 days in Chamonix and the Mont Blanc region, near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.

On the ice, Ellie scored three goals and five assists during the annual showcase, organized by Legacy Global Sports. Her eight points for the tourney placed her fourth in team scoring, behind teammates from Illinois, New York and Nebraska.

CLICK HERE to view Ellie’s stats on the tournament website.

“It was a good life experience, and a great cultural experience, too,” Ellie’s father, Ray Chou, said Monday. “She’ll do a school project on it, as part of the deal of missing school.”

The Midwest Selects didn’t lose a game on their way to winning the tournament trophy. “They were the strongest team by far,” Ray said.

Last month, during spring break in Trail, Ellie and her Surrey Falcons peewee rep team placed second at provincials, a year after winning the banner as B.C.’s best girls team in the division.

Next season, Ellie has committed to play at Delta Hockey Academy, her father said.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO, FROM 2018)

Last April, Ellie flew to Toronto to play at the Hockey Hall of Fame Future Legends Tournament, an invitation-only showcase for 2006-born girls from around the world. There, Ellie’s Team Goyette won the tourney title with a 1-0 win over Team Granato.

“Ellie is a dynamic player with elite offence skill and skating,” Falcons coach Jag Bal told the Now-Leader last spring. “She also has exceptional hockey sense and is a great teammate. Off the ice she is quiet and unassuming,” added Bal, who said Ellie is a potential national-level player.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

 

The Midwest Selects team with trophy at the World Selects Invitational U14 girls tournament played in Chamonix, France, this month. (submitted photo)

Previous story
CFL, CFL Players Association to resume collective bargaining talks next week
Next story
‘We’re OK with where we’re at’ says White Rock Tritons coach

Just Posted

New Surrey photo show highlights ‘extraordinary details’ of Fraser Valley landmarks

The juried exhibit ‘Built World Around Us’ opens at Surrey Art Gallery

OUR VIEW: Dissenting opinions fuel sound Surrey government

Bad government, conversely, sees a pool of toadies hopping to the leader’s command

Surrey Schools named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers

This is the third time the district has been recognized for its sustainability by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

New playground opens at Surrey’s Janice Churchill Elementary

Three more Surrey schools are receiving new playgrounds this year, through a provinically funded initiative

Woman found dead in Okanagan Lake identified as Surrey resident

Police ‘do not believe criminality was involved’ in the death of 29-year-old Caitlin Bradley

What’s age got to do with it? B.C. couple with 45-year gap talks happy marriage

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

Child, 11, accidentally shot in chest by 13-year-old in southern Alberta: RCMP

Child taken from Hutterite colony to nearby hospital Monday

Ceremonies, vigils planned in Toronto to honour victims of deadly van attack

Many of those who helped that day — first responders and Good Samaritans alike — still affected

Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister

The Islamic State group asserted it was responsible for the nine bombings

PHOTOS: New commemorative loonie marks progress’ for LGBTQ2 people

But advocates say it mistakenly suggests equality has been achieved largely as a result of government actions

Man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting to appear in court

Matrix Savage Gathergood charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault

Two back-to-back earthquakes strike off Vancouver Island

The first earthquake happened at 1:27 p.m., the second at 2:44 p.m.

5 to start your day

Gas prices continue to remain high, torched SUV in Vancouver linked to shooting and more

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

Most Read