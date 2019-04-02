Students at Newton Black Belt Academy during a Kick-A-Thon fundraiser. (submitted photo)

In five minutes, 15,961 kicks for charity at Newton karate academy

Nearly $3,000 raised during Saturday event

Some karate kids – and adults, too – got their kicks during a fundraiser at a dojo in Newton last weekend.

A five-minute Kick-A-Thon was held Saturday (March 30) at Newton Black Belt Academy, on 138th Street.

In the end, nearly $3,000 was raised for a pair of charities by students of the academy, according to director Scott Karpiuk.

The pledged money will be donated to Surrey Food Bank and Loveabull Rescue Society, he said.

“Students set their goal of total kicks in five minutes and have been practicing in class for the past month,” Karpiuk explained. “In total, 15,961 kicks were executed by students,” aged four to 55.

Twelve-year-old Jasmin Nahal, a second-degree black belt, completed the most kicks with 940.

“Parents, instructors and fellow students encouraged participants and were also cheered on by Minnie and Charlotte, two rescue dogs from the Loveabull Society,” Karpiuk told the Now-Leader.

“Prizes were awarded to students for different levels of donations raised. Gavin Archachan won the Mountain Bike Draw for being one of the individuals who brought in more than $100.”

The karate academy, in business in Surrey since 1991, chooses different local charities for its annual fundraisers, Karpiuk added.


