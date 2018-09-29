Alphonso Davies and the Vancouver Whitecaps fell 3-0 to the L.A. Galaxy in MLS action Saturday, Sept. 30, 2018 in Carson, Calif. File/THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ibrahimovic scores twice in Galaxy’s 3-0 win over Whitecaps

L.A. thumps Vancouver in MLS action

CARSON, Calif. — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in each half in the Los Angeles Galaxy’s 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

The Swedish star opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the fourth minute, finishing into the lower left corner. Romain Alessandrini drew the foul against Marcel de Jong.

The Galaxy (12-11-8) made it 2-0 in the 58th minute when Ibrahimovic drove in from 40 yards out, faked out defender Aly Ghazal and sent home a right-footed blast from the top of the box. It was Ibrahimovic’s 20th goal of the season.

Alessandrini converted a penalty kick in the 77th minute to cap the scoring for LA.

The Whitecaps (11-12-7) dropped their third in a row.

RELATED: Whitecaps see playoff hopes fade after loss to FC Dallas

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Previous story
Kawhi Leonard scores 12 as Raptors win in Vancouver
Next story
Canucks fall 4-1 to Coyotes to close out NHL pre-season

Just Posted

VIDEO: Museum of Surrey hosts grand opening

$15.7-million expansion now open to the public

Transitional housing facility, emergency shelter in Green Timbers coming to Surrey council

Proposal includes 30-bed emergency shelter

Nearly all 26 Delta council hopefuls at first public all-candidates meeting

The 23 mayor and council candidates answered questions on housing, environment, transit and more

VIDEO: Surrey school trustee candidates speak with parents, retired teachers, residents

‘Informal speed-dating’ style all-candidates meeting hosted by Downtown Surrey BIA

VIDEO: Hundreds storm through the Honeybee Centre for Honey Harvest

Cloverdale’s Honeybee Centre held their second annual Honey Harvest BBQ

VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Standing side-by-side, protesters and counter protesters voiced their thoughts on inclusive initiative

Canucks fall 4-1 to Coyotes to close out NHL pre-season

Vancouver opens regular season Wednesday against Calgary

Kawhi Leonard scores 12 as Raptors win in Vancouver

Toronto beats Portland 122-104 in NBA exhibition clash

Environment Canada warns of early snowfall on Interior passes, Coquihalla

Special weather statement issued for B.C. Interior

Masoli tosses 3 TDs as Ticats rout Lions 40-10

B.C. slips to 6-7 on CFL season

Patient airlifted after crash on Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford

Crash was 1 street over from fatal crash a week ago and a street over in another direction from a 2017 fatal

B.C. moms gather to breastfeed in a park and end the stigma

The annual Breastfeeding Challenge was held this morning

Latte, espresso or freshly brewed: It’s National Coffee Day

How much caffeine keeps your health in check? Officials recommend 3 cups a day.

Retired DFO scientist plans wild salmon research expedition in Gulf of Alaska

Expedition outlined during fish farm industry meeting in Campbell River

Most Read