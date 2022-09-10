The open house for the Surrey United clubhouse at Cloverdale Athletic Park in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Hundreds celebrate Surrey United’s new clubhouse

Today’s event celebrated kickoff for the season and the clubhouse

Surrey United Soccer Club hosted an open house on Saturday (Sept. 10).

The club was celebrating the opening of its clubhouse which was built in 2020.

The day construction on the clubhouse was finished was the same day the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ali Wilkinson, the president of Surrey United Soccer Club, was excited to finally gather and have an open house.

Especially to “celebrate the fact that all the members put so much time and effort and energy into what we consider to be their house,” said Wilkinson.

The clubhouse is used for a wide variety of purposes. Everything from hosting administrative meetings for the club, to coach and referee education, to team pizza parties.

Saturday was not only a day to celebrate the clubhouse, but also to celebrate the kickoff of the season for the young kids.

More than 700 people attended today’s event, according to Wilkinson.

The event featured free hot dogs, chips and a chance to dunk their coaches in the dunk tank.

It was not only a day to celebrate the clubhouse, but also to celebrate the kickoff of the season for the young kids.

