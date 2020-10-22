Fleetwood Park Secondary student-athlete Priyanca Sundher plays club basketball with BC United. (submitted photo)

Fleetwood Park Secondary student-athlete Priyanca Sundher plays club basketball with BC United. (submitted photo)

BASKETBALL

‘Huge potential’ for Fleetwood Park player Sundher at university in Kamloops

The shooting guard has signed to play with Thompson Rivers University WolfPack

Fleetwood Park Dragons standout Priyanca Sundher has plans to pack for Kamloops.

The Thompson Rivers University WolfPack women’s basketball team has recruited the all-star shooting guard for the 2021-2022 season, after her graduation from the Surrey-area school next spring.

“Priyanca is a player with huge potential and we are very excited she has accepted the offer to be part of our program,” said TRU head coach Goran Nogic in a news release.

“Her shooting abilities and especially shooting speed as well as her game understanding are the qualities that drew our attention to her in the last year. I am sure that her work ethic and very competitive character will help our team to play at a higher level in the future.”

At basketball provincials with Fleetwood Park, Sundher has been named named player of the game, MVP and best offensive player several times, and was chosen for the Second All-Star team. She also played for the club team U17 BC United and was named to the Western Canadian Championship All-Star team.

At TRU, the five-foot-10 Sundher will study science when she’s not on the basketball court.

“I am fortunate to have signed with TRU, especially during this unusual pandemic year,” Sundher says.

“I look forward to learning from Coach Nogic to not only develop my basketball skills but also help me grow as a student-athlete. I am excited to play and train in the new state-of-the-art facility and welcome the challenges that are before me. I am happy that TRU also offers an excellent science program. I now consider the WolfPack my new family and hope to build lifelong friendships at TRU.”

(Story continues below)

Meantime, university athletes across Canada won’t be given the chance to compete for a championship this winter.

On Oct. 15, U Sports announced that it cannot offer the 2021 Winter National Championships due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following consultations with the four conferences, we agreed that student-athlete safety remains our top priority,” said Dick White, U Sports interim chief executive officer. “It is not logistically possible for teams to be travelling across the country at this time. Therefore, U Sports is in the unfortunate position where we are unable to offer the 2021 winter championships.”

The impacted events include the women’s and men’s championships in basketball, hockey, swimming, track and field, volleyball and wrestling. Curling Canada previously announced the suspension of the 2021 university championships.

• READ MORE: Winter championships canceled for B.C. university athletes.

with a file from Daniel Taylor, Black Press Media


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Most Read