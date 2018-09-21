Home teams victorious at annual Titans Day event

Aaron Hinks photo White Rock-South Surrey Titans ball-carrier Ryder Quintana (left) evades the outstretched arms of a South Delta Rams defensive player during a peewee football game Sunday morning at South Surrey Athletic Park. The Titans – the defending 2017 provincial champions – took on the Rams as part of the Semiahmoo Peninsula organization’s annual Titans Day event, which sees all Titan teams – from flag division to midget – play on their home turf.

The home team won four of six football games at South Surrey Athletic Park last weekend, as the White Rock-South Surrey Titans hosted its annual Titans Day event.

The day – which featured all six of the organization’s teams in action on their home turf – began with the Titans’ junior flag (ages 5-7) team earning a 38-37 win over the visiting North Delta Longhorns. Following that, White Rock-South Surrey’s atom flag squad (8-9 years old) shut out the Richmond Raiders 38-0.

The peewee Titans (10-11 years old) followed suit with a 19-0 win over the South Delta Rams.

White Rock’s junior bantam (12-13 years old) team lost a low-scoring, defensive battle 13-8 to the Vancouver Warriors, while the Warriors’ organization emerged victorious in the next game, too, with a 57-6 win over White Rock-South Surrey’s bantam group (14-15).

The long day off football ended on a positive note, with the Titans’ midget team (ages 16-18) earning a 28-0 win over Vancouver Island’s Comox Raiders.