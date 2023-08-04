Surrey resident Justin Bjornson, 17, at Northview Golf & Country Club in Surrey after winning the Junior Boys division of the 2023 MJT Odlum Brown Classic tournament Wednesday, Aug. 2. (Contributed photo: Tyler Bjornson)

Surrey resident Justin Bjornson, 17, at Northview Golf & Country Club in Surrey after winning the Junior Boys division of the 2023 MJT Odlum Brown Classic tournament Wednesday, Aug. 2. (Contributed photo: Tyler Bjornson)

GOLF

Home-course win and hole-in-one fun for Surrey grad Bjornson, 17

At Northview, the SFU recruit was among 6 division winners at MJT Odlum Brown Classic

Some hot scores were recorded by the 100-plus young golfers during the MJT Odlum Brown Classic tournament, played July 31 to Aug. 2 at Northview Golf and Country Club in Surrey.

Six division champions were crowned, including Surrey teen Justin Bjornson (Junior Boys) and Delta’s Max Osten (Juvenile Boys).

Other division winners included three Vancouver residents — Yeeun (Jenny) Kwon (U15 Girls), Kaylee Chung (15-19 Girls) and Tiger Zhao (Peewee Boys) — along with Pitt Meadows’ Jaden August (Bantam Boys).

Surrey’s Bjornson, 17, scored a three-day total of 208 (eight under par), giving him a two-shot win and Low Overall Boys title. It was his second straight MJT title.

“This feels great — to win at my home course is really special,” said Bjornson, who’ll play on Simon Fraser University’s men’s team this fall, with older brother Bailey.

“I was pretty stressed coming down the stretch. I made a double on 13 which made me quite frustrated, but I got the job done.”

Back in June, Bjornson scored a hole-in-one at Surrey Golf Club, and the moment was caught on video.

“The boys went out the day after their high school grad with one goal in mind: to record a coveted hole in one,” noted his dad, Tyler, in a Facebook post. “Unbelievably, Justin got one!”

STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

In the Juvenile Boys division at Northview, Delta’s Osten, 16, got off to a hot start and held off his hard-charging rivals during the final round.

“It feels good to win the title this week,” said Osten, whose three-day total was 217. “It has been a long season for me as I was dealing with a back injury that sidelined me for a couple weeks.”

The MJT tournament at Northview involved two rounds on the Canal Course followed by a final round on the Ridge. Scores are posted on maplejt.com.

Rankings include bonus MT Order of Merit points, used to determine invitations for the season-ending MJT National Championship at the Wigwam Golf Resort in Litchfield Park, Arizona, this November.

The next MJT tournament in B.C. will be played at Chilliwack Golf and Country Club on Aug. 14-15.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Golf

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cloverdale defeats Cloverdale in Oregon fastpitch tournament

Just Posted

The 2006A (white uniforms) and the 2007A (black uniforms) Cloverdale Fury teams share a photo after their tournament final match at the U.S. Western National Championships July 30 in Salem, Oregon. The ‘06 Fury won the final game 10-7. (Photo submitted: Ryan Akiyama)
Cloverdale defeats Cloverdale in Oregon fastpitch tournament

People walk the Miri Piri parade route on 120 Street, on the Surrey/Delta border, in 2022, in a screenshot of video posted to Sikh In Canada’s Youtube channel.
Sikhs to parade on Surrey streets Sunday during annual Miri-Piri ‘nagar kirtan’

teaser photo - Surrey resident Justin Bjornson, 17, tees off at Northview Golf & Country Club during the 2023 MJT Odlum Brown Classic tournament. (Photo courtesy MJT)
Home-course win and hole-in-one fun for Surrey grad Bjornson, 17

Mukhtiar Panghali, left, and Manjit Panghali
Surrey wife killer Mukhtiar Panghali’s day parole extended for another 6 months