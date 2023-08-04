Home-course win and hole-in-one fun for Surrey grad Bjornson, 17

At Northview, the SFU recruit was among 6 division winners at MJT Odlum Brown Classic

Surrey resident Justin Bjornson, 17, at Northview Golf & Country Club in Surrey after winning the Junior Boys division of the 2023 MJT Odlum Brown Classic tournament Wednesday, Aug. 2. (Contributed photo: Tyler Bjornson)

Some hot scores were recorded by the 100-plus young golfers during the MJT Odlum Brown Classic tournament, played July 31 to Aug. 2 at Northview Golf and Country Club in Surrey.

Six division champions were crowned, including Surrey teen Justin Bjornson (Junior Boys) and Delta’s Max Osten (Juvenile Boys).

Other division winners included three Vancouver residents — Yeeun (Jenny) Kwon (U15 Girls), Kaylee Chung (15-19 Girls) and Tiger Zhao (Peewee Boys) — along with Pitt Meadows’ Jaden August (Bantam Boys).

Surrey’s Bjornson, 17, scored a three-day total of 208 (eight under par), giving him a two-shot win and Low Overall Boys title. It was his second straight MJT title.

“This feels great — to win at my home course is really special,” said Bjornson, who’ll play on Simon Fraser University’s men’s team this fall, with older brother Bailey.

“I was pretty stressed coming down the stretch. I made a double on 13 which made me quite frustrated, but I got the job done.”

Back in June, Bjornson scored a hole-in-one at Surrey Golf Club, and the moment was caught on video.

“The boys went out the day after their high school grad with one goal in mind: to record a coveted hole in one,” noted his dad, Tyler, in a Facebook post. “Unbelievably, Justin got one!”

In the Juvenile Boys division at Northview, Delta’s Osten, 16, got off to a hot start and held off his hard-charging rivals during the final round.

“It feels good to win the title this week,” said Osten, whose three-day total was 217. “It has been a long season for me as I was dealing with a back injury that sidelined me for a couple weeks.”

The MJT tournament at Northview involved two rounds on the Canal Course followed by a final round on the Ridge. Scores are posted on maplejt.com.

Rankings include bonus MT Order of Merit points, used to determine invitations for the season-ending MJT National Championship at the Wigwam Golf Resort in Litchfield Park, Arizona, this November.

The next MJT tournament in B.C. will be played at Chilliwack Golf and Country Club on Aug. 14-15.



