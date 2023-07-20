Hockey tourney to again honour Surrey teen killed in crash with 2 friends

In Surrey this weekend, Ronin Sharma’s friends and teammates will play in a hockey tournament dedicated to the Surrey teen.

He was killed Aug. 21, 2021 in an early-morning car crash that also claimed the lives of his friends Parker Magnuson and Caleb Reimer, on 104 Avenue in the Fraser Heights area.

The second annual Ronin Sharma Memorial Tournament will be played at Surrey Sport & Leisure Centre, in Fleetwood, from Friday to Sunday (July 21-23).

The seven-division tournament aims to honour Ronin’s love for hockey by “hosting a fun, fair and safe tournament for the hockey community,” reads the website.

The Ronin Sharma Foundation and hockey tournament were both created to honour Ronin’s legacy.

“The foundation was established to give back to the community and help others achieve their dreams through scholarships and financial aid assistance,” stated Jessica Sharma in an email to the Now-Leader.

Six people will be awarded a Ronin Sharma Memorial scholarship this weekend.

