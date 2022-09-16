Hockey teams partner with Semiahmoo First Nation to support residential school survivors

The Semiamoo Ravens’ third jerseys – with a logo designed by Semiahmoo First Nation artist Roxanne Charles – were unveiled last May by the minor hockey association. The logo will be incorporated into the jerseys of the Surrey Eagles, Chilliwack Chiefs and White Rock Whalers during games on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 (Contributed graphic)

The Semiahmoo Ravens have partnered with three junior hockey teams and the Semiahmoo First Nation to recognize National Truth and Reconciliation Day and raise money for residential school survivors.

The White Rock/South Surrey minor hockey association, both the Surrey Eagles and Chilliwack Chiefs of the BC Hockey League, and the junior ‘B’ White Rock Whalers of the Pacific Junior Hockey League will all take part in the initiative.

On Friday, Sept. 30 – National Truth and Reconciliation Day in Canada – the Eagles and Chiefs will square off in a BCHL regular-season game at South Surrey Arena (7 p.m. puck drop), and the following day, the Whalers will host the Delta Ice Hawks at White Rock’s Centennial Arena (7:30 p.m. start). The Eagles, Chiefs and Whalers will all be wearing jerseys that feature the Semiahmoo Ravens’ new third-jersey logo – a raven that was designed and hand-drawn by Semiahmoo First Nation artist Roxanne Charles.

The Ravens announced their new logo earlier this year as part of an association rebranding effort that also partnered with SFN.

“In the essence of reconciliation, acknowledging and honouring of Semiahmoo First Nation, I am very pleased to embark on this relationship with Semiahmoo Ravens Hockey” Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell said in a news release issued this week by the Semiahmoo Ravens.

The game jerseys will then be auctioned off, with all proceeds benefiting the Indian Residential School Survivor Society. Advance bidding on the jerseys opened Sept. 16, and can be done online at https://tinyurl.com/2svfrdjn. More jerseys will be added to the bid list as players are added to team rosters.

“This is a great initiative to help recognize and honour residential school survivors and we are excited to be able to partner with the Semiahmoo First Nation and four great hockey organizations within our community to create awareness and raise money for an important cause,” said Semiahmoo Ravens Hockey executive director Scott Ackles.

“The BC Hockey League and the teams involved jumped on board immediately and were excited to work together on such a great initiative.”

In the news release, the Ravens also noted that they are still seeking a pair of corporate partners to support the event by sponsoring the cost of the jerseys the players will be wearing. Anyone interested can contact Ackles at sackles@semiahmooravens.ca



