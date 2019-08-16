Surrey Knights celebrate a goal at North Surrey Recreation Centre last season. (File photo: Tom Zillich)

HOCKEY: Surrey Knights set to open training camp at arena in Fleetwood

This season the team will play home games at the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex

Training camp starts Tuesday evening (Aug. 20) for Surrey Knights of the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL).

The main camp includes 11 sessions at Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex in Fleetwood. Details are posted to surreyknights.ca.

This season the Knights will play home games at the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, in a move from the old arena at North Surrey Recreation Centre, the team’s home rink since the start of the 2016-17 season, when it moved from Langley.

• READ MORE: ‘New jerseys, new building, new start’ for Surrey Knights.

In April, on Twitter, the franchise announced the hiring of new head coach Gerry Leiper, to replace team co-owner John Craighead on the bench.

Previous story
Ocean Athletics athletes land on podium at Legion track-and-field championships
Next story
North Delta Rays sweep 11U AAA Tier 2 provincials

Just Posted

Puppy rescued from smoky South Surrey condo

Fire alarms brought firefighters to the Morgan Crossing residences around 7 p.m.

UPDATE: Arrest made in early-morning stabbing death in South Surrey

Police say victim was found just after 3 a.m. and incident is ‘not believed random’

Langley, Cloverdale politician Dean Drysdale dies

The businessman and reservist served on Township council

Helicopter-riding, moonwalking dog Mr. Bentley featured on cans of new Surrey-made beer

Partial proceeds from every pack go to Children’s Wish

A cappella country quintet Home Free to sing in Surrey

September concert date for Minnesota-based winners of NBC’s ‘The Sing Off’

Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

Infant died in early 2017 after biting an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

Additional alleged footage released from Excelsior Hog Farm sparks new investigation

Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture had been missing for a year

Agassiz’s Fraser River Lodge owner baffled how theft went undetected

Purple fentanyl among items seized in B.C. drug bust

Youth being recruited as drivers for more-established drug dealers, police say

Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

A total of 538 people have died between January and June, BC Coroners Service reports

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officer’s stunt at motorcycle festival prompts internal investigation

The officer was part of a stunt event at the Squamish Motorcycle Festival

Divers encounter giant, weird-looking fish off Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Rendezvous Dive Adventures charter sees creature normally found in tropics

Most Read