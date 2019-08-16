HOCKEY: Surrey Knights set to open training camp at arena in Fleetwood

This season the team will play home games at the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex

Training camp starts Tuesday evening (Aug. 20) for Surrey Knights of the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL).

The main camp includes 11 sessions at Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex in Fleetwood. Details are posted to surreyknights.ca.

This season the Knights will play home games at the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, in a move from the old arena at North Surrey Recreation Centre, the team’s home rink since the start of the 2016-17 season, when it moved from Langley.

• READ MORE: ‘New jerseys, new building, new start’ for Surrey Knights.

In April, on Twitter, the franchise announced the hiring of new head coach Gerry Leiper, to replace team co-owner John Craighead on the bench.

The Surrey Knights would like to announce they have hired Gerry Leiper to be Head Coach for the 19/20 season!!! We would like to thank Coach Craighead for his service in the past season. — Knights Hockey (@SurreyKnights) April 21, 2019

The Surrey Knights are proud to announce that they will be moving to the new arena in Bridgeview! Bring on the 19/20 season! pic.twitter.com/CztqpCoBXv — Knights Hockey (@SurreyKnights) February 8, 2019