HOCKEY: Surrey Knights set to open training camp at arena in Fleetwood

Training camp starts Tuesday evening (Aug. 20) for Surrey Knights of the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL).
The main camp includes 11 sessions at Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex in Fleetwood. Details are posted to surreyknights.ca.
This season the Knights will play home games at the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, in a move from the old arena at North Surrey Recreation Centre, the team’s home rink since the start of the 2016-17 season, when it moved from Langley.
In April, on Twitter, the franchise announced the hiring of new head coach Gerry Leiper, to replace team co-owner John Craighead on the bench.
The Surrey Knights would like to announce they have hired Gerry Leiper to be Head Coach for the 19/20 season!!! We would like to thank Coach Craighead for his service in the past season.
Sad to see our former Broadcaster Of The Year moving on, but best of luck to @AlexTheCarrigan on all of his future endeavors! @JamieCessford will still be bringing you all the games live from the Castle on @PlayFullScreen each and every Thursday this year! #GoKnights https://t.co/Cafzq9AFCI
