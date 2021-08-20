A hockey equipment swap meet is set for Saturday and Sunday at Abbotsford’s MSA Arena. (Submitted)

Hockey equipment swap occurring in Abbotsford this weekend

Fraser Valley Classic 3 on 3 league hosting third annual swap at MSA Arena

The Fraser Valley 3 on 3 classic league is set to hosts its third annual Equipment Swap Meet on Saturday (Aug. 20) and Sunday (Aug. 21) at MSA Arena in Abbotsford.

This meet is unique in that there are no set prices for any items and customers are encouraged to pay what they want. All of the proceeds from the event go to families that need help to pay for hockey registration, with the remainder donated to Cyrus Centre in Abbotsford.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days and there will also be a bottle drive.

The 3 on 3 Classic is a league that has run for about two weeks every August since 2016. This year games occur from Aug. 11 to 29.

In total the league has over 400 players from the Lower Mainland including Cloverdale, Langley, Maple Ridge, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Mission.

The tournament has 36 teams and hosts almost 200 total games over the 2 week period. The 3 on 3 Classic also gives free power skating development to the kids. During the tournament one weekend is dedicated to Hot Dog Day where after each game the parents of the team that loses have to cook hot dogs for both teams.

For more on the classic, visit 3on3classic.com.

