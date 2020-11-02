Samantha Savoy wearing the colours of German soccer club Bischofswerdaer FV 08. (submitted photo)

Samantha Savoy wearing the colours of German soccer club Bischofswerdaer FV 08. (submitted photo)

SOCCER

Healed from ‘traumatic’ car crash, Surrey athlete realizes pro-soccer dream in Germany

‘I feel like this is now my second chance to live out my dream,’ Samantha Savoy says

It’s been a long, soul-searching trip for Samantha Savoy on the road to playing professional soccer overseas.

The Surrey-raised athlete, 25, is now living in Germany, where she’s found a home on defense with the Bischofswerdaer FV 08 club of 3.Liga, the country’s third division.

She’s been there since June, not long after she had fully healed from a 2016 car crash that ended her college soccer career in Canada and stalled her dream of playing pro one day.

One weekend four years ago, while playing at UBCO in Kelowna, Savoy decided to come home to visit family and friends in Vancouver. On the Alex Fraser Bridge, she was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed into a cement barricade at high speed, after a collision with a swerving truck.

“The impact was very severe, and it was a very traumatic experience,” Savoy recalled. “I had discs out of place in my neck, large concussion, bruising and PTSD. It really hit me that I was affected by the accident. For a long time, if I was in a grocery store, for example, my body would flinch without my control due to the trauma of the car-accident impact.”

Savoy says she had to step away from soccer to recover, both mentally and physically.

Earlier in life, the game had given her joy while at Fleetwood Park Secondary and also with Surrey United, the club that kept her busy on the pitch for a full decade, from 2004 to 2014.

Post-secondary, Savoy was told she wasn’t good enough for the Douglas College squad before she earned a spot on Kwantlen’s team, a year prior to the cancellation of the KPU athletics program in 2015. Next stop was UBCO for a single soccer season there, when the car crash put an end to fun and games.

She tried to replace soccer with competitive running, but quickly realized that her love of the beautiful game couldn’t be replaced. Eventually, she resorted to her old habit of getting a ball at her feet.

“It was a natural outlet for me to clear my head and hopefully gain a new perspective of the situation,” Savoy wrote in a series of emails to the Now-Leader.

While in Germany last summer, she ordered a ball and cleats online.

“I started training on my own and was scouted in July while at a field, and received a trial offer for Bischofswerdaer FV 08,” Savoy explained. “I didn’t put too much pressure on myself, as I hadn’t played competitively for four years and my ergonomics switched with my transition to running. I got a contract offer on Day 2, and the rest is history. Since joining the team, I’ve been within the starting 11 and have played full matches.”

Savoy also keeps busy as a scout with WARUBI Sports, following work as technical analyst for the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite REX National Development Program a few years ago.

The COVID-19 pandemic has paused the 3.Liga season for the month of November, at least, and Savoy has made the decision to remain in Germany and not travel home for Christmas.

“I am thankful my parents and family support me with this decision,” she said. “It’s not safe for myself to be travelling and risking the health of others. I think it would be selfish and wrong.”

As for soccer, Savoy says right now it’s important she continues to put herself in an environment that will set her up for the most success.

“I believe embracing the difficult situations in life will be the most rewarding. It all comes down to perspective and mindset,” she noted.

“It’s interesting how things can come full circle. I took a lot of time away from the sport but I feel like this is now my second chance to live out my dream, and I am truly grateful for it.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

soccer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie says league exploring all options to hold 2021 season

Just Posted

École Salish students Joanne Park (left), one of the Hold High the Torch organizers, and member Kayleigh Da Costa write postcards to veterans Oct. 28. (Submitted photo: Joon Sohn)
Students at Salish Secondary write postcards to veterans

Students sent 50 postcards to eight Surrey veterans

A sleigh-riding Santa inside The Christmas Store at the Potters nursery in Cloverdale. (submitted photo)
Surrey’s huge ‘Christmas Store’ has opened for the season inside nursery

Temporary store on 48th Avenue is 28,000 square feet in size

Firefighters work to extinguish a large fire at a warehouse in Delta Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos)
Investigation underway after Cannabis facility catches fire in Delta

Warehouse a ‘complete write off’ after fire that sent up massive plume of black smoke Sunday

Samantha Savoy in action with the German soccer club Bischofswerdaer FV 08. (submitted photo)
Healed from ‘traumatic’ car crash, Surrey athlete realizes pro-soccer dream in Germany

‘I feel like this is now my second chance to live out my dream,’ Samantha Savoy says

The Festival of Lights; Jingle Bell White Rock; and the Lighted Boat Parade all helped light up the White Rock waterfront on Saturday, Dec. 7. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Festival of Lights to return to White Rock waterfront

Event to run from Nov. 28 to Jan. 9

Dimitry Montigny embraces Jessica Peloquin, left, after laying flowers in front of Suzanne Clermont’s house in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Clermont was named as one of two people killed Saturday night by a man wielding a sword. Peloquin, who took the 911 call, was in tears. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
‘It’s unbelievable’: Quebec City residents mourn victims of deadly sword attack

The identities of the five people injured in the attack are protected by a publication ban

Priscilla Potts, Catilin Potts’ mother, speaks to media on Oct. 30 outside the Sagmoen farm about how much she misses her daughter who has been missing since Feb. 21, 2016. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Rally for missing women gathers at Sagmoen farm in Shuswap

More than 60 people gather at farm Sunday, Nov. 1 where remains of Traci Genereaux were found

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
Halloween crowds gather in Downtown Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties

Police said large, alcohol fuelled crowds made dispersing people not a practical solution

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Booklet covers for two of the holiday stamps being released by Canada Post on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Canada Post)
PHOTOS: Canada Post releases four new stamps to brighten up the 2020 holiday season

Collection features one Nativity inspired scene and three secular folk artist pieces

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
UPDATE: 3 bodies discovered in gravel pit in remote area of Vancouver Island

RCMP: ‘We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public’

Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Economic recovery threatened if some workers, households left behind, Macklem says

Low-wage workers are still about 20 per cent below their pre-pandemic levels of employment

Davis Wolfgang Hawke was found dead in a burnt-out SUV in Squamish, B.C., on June 14, 2017. Police said his death was a homicide. (IHIT)
Father of man found dead 3 years ago in Squamish offers $10,000 for information on death

Davis Wolfgang Hawke had been a Neo-Nazi turned renegade internet spammer

Most Read