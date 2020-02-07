Hockey Night In Canada broadcaster and longtime event MC Jim Hughson (left) chats on stage with former NHL player Geoff Courtnall during Wednesday night’s Nite of Champions gala. (Contributed photo)

Hazelmere-hosted Nite of Champions raises $103K for KidSport

Annual sports gala hosted by Surrey/White Rock chapter of sports-based charity

A who’s who of Vancouver-area sports personalities were front and centre at Hazelmere Golf Course Wednesday evening, as the local chapter of KidSport BC held its annual Nite of Champions gala.

The fundraising dinner – the eighth for the Surrey/White Rock chapter – featured among its guests former Vancouver Canucks Geoff Courtnall, Kirk McLean and Jyrki Lumme, as well as current Vancouver Giants blue-liner Bowen Byram, who is a first-round pick of the Colorado Avalanche and one of the National Hockey League’s top prospects.

As in previous years, the event was MCed by Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster Jim Hughson, who is a South Surrey resident.

In addition to the celebrity guests, Wednesday’s event also saw Pete Quevillon, former KidSport BC president, be awarded the Greg Long Award for “making a difference in the community.”

According to local chapter president Ronnie Paterson – owner of the White Rock Whalers junior ‘B’ hockey team – this year’s event raised $103,000 for KidSport, which helps cover sports registration costs for young athletes whose families could not otherwise afford to pay.

In past years, guests at Nite of Champions galas have included Brian Burke, Trevor Linden, hockey player-turned country musician Chad Brownlee and longtime NHL and junior-hockey coach Mike Johnston, a former Peninsula resident who now coaches the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.

The 2019 event featured current Canucks head coach Travis Green as the keynote speaker.

As well, the event has in the past also served to honour the accomplishments of local youth athletes, including members of the White Rock-South Surrey baseball team that advanced to the Little League World Series in 2017 and Coastal FC’s U17 girls soccer team that won a national championship in 2018.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Southridge Storm win own KFace Klassic hoops tournament

Just Posted

Student artworks on display at Museum of Surrey until Feb. 18

High school artists shine in ‘Secondary Visual Arts Exhibition’

Surrey stops fining Uber drivers, McCallum says ‘time to move on’

A B.C. Supreme Court judge on Friday ordered Surrey to stop ticketing Uber drivers

Surrey road survey says 92.9% of respondents drove own vehicle to work, only 1.8% walk

SBOT says ‘all major’ infrastructure projects should be planned ‘well in advance of increased demand’

B.C. judge orders City of Surrey to stop ticketing Uber drivers

The city had been issuing $500 tickets to drivers

Winter coats needed for White Rock weather shelter

Donations sought as average of 20 guests hunker down nightly

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’

Assault charges laid following incident at B.C. cadet training centre

The incident, at HMCS Quadra, in Comox, occurred in July of 2018

First ride-hailing company approved to operate across all of B.C.

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to to operate province-wide

WATCH: Chilliwack woman makes sleeping mats for the homeless out of plastic bags

The crocheted mats are given out to people in the streets by security personnel

VIDEO: B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

Driver seriously injured after being run over by own truck in northern B.C.

The incident occurred Feb. 5 on Highway 97 in Quesnel

‘Want to get eaten?’ Hollywood’s Jurassic World 3 looking for extras during B.C. filming

The dinosaur snacks are invited to the open casting call for Feb. 24

Most Read