Hazelmere Golf Club set to host free youth clinic

Two sessions scheduled in conjunction with Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour event

Mila Murota, eight, (left) from Vancouver sinks a putt with younger sister Madelyn Murota, six, looking on during the free Watkin Motors Ford Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour Clinic last summer at Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort. The Maple Leaf Tour will host a pair of youth clinics next month at Hazelmere Golf Course in South Surrey. (Roger Knox photo)

Hazelmere Golf Club is set to host a free youth golf clinic next month, in conjunction with a Ford Series Tournament.

On Sunday, June 20, the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour will host a free golf clinic, with one session planned for 9-10 a.m., and a second scheduled for 10:30-11:30 a.m.

The free clinics – now in their 18th year – are sponsored by Dams Ford and open to boys and girls from six to 12 years old; no experience in golf is required.

“The kids have a blast,” said Maple Leaf Golf Tour tournament director Chris Hood.

The clinic runs on the final day of a two-day junior tourney.

Hazelmere Golf Course is located at 18150 8 Ave.

Registration for the clinic can be done in person, as Dams Ford (19330 Langley Bypass); by phone at 604-530-2525 or via email: erin_heutink@dams.net (Put ‘clinic reg’ in the subject line).



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Golf