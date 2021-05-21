Hazelmere Golf Club set to host free youth clinic

Hazelmere Golf Club is set to host a free youth golf clinic next month, in conjunction with a Ford Series Tournament.
On Sunday, June 20, the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour will host a free golf clinic, with one session planned for 9-10 a.m., and a second scheduled for 10:30-11:30 a.m.
The free clinics – now in their 18th year – are sponsored by Dams Ford and open to boys and girls from six to 12 years old; no experience in golf is required.
“The kids have a blast,” said Maple Leaf Golf Tour tournament director Chris Hood.
The clinic runs on the final day of a two-day junior tourney.
Hazelmere Golf Course is located at 18150 8 Ave.
Registration for the clinic can be done in person, as Dams Ford (19330 Langley Bypass); by phone at 604-530-2525 or via email: erin_heutink@dams.net (Put ‘clinic reg’ in the subject line).
