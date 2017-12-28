Valley West Hawks forwards Cam McDonald and Caden Creasy celebrate a goal earlier this season. The Hawks are currently in Calgary, taking part in the Mac’s AAA Midget Tournament. (Garrett James photo)

Hawks undefeated after first two games at Mac’s tournament

Valley West beats Airdie, ties Regina at prestigious midget AAA hockey event

The Valley West Hawks are undefeated through their first two games of the Mac’s AAA Midget Tournament in Calgary, with a third test – against the hometown Calgary Northstars – set for this evening.

The Hawks – currently in first place in the BC Major Midget League – opened the prestigious hockey showdown with a 5-3 win over the Airdrie CFR Bisons on Boxing Day, and on Wednesday earned a 3-3 tie with the Regina Pat Canadians.

In Tuesday’s win over Airdrie, it was the Alberta-based squad that got on the board first, when Bisons’ forward Luke Jensen’s shot found the back of the Hawks’ net 12:51 into the opening period, but Valley West fought back to tie the score soonafter, when Noah Taron scored an equalizing marker.

Airdrie took the lead before the first intermission, but the one-goal margin didn’t last long, as the Hawks stormed back to tie the game 2-2 when Max Mohagen scored a power-play goal just 90 seconds into the second period, which assists from Justin Sourdif and Cam MacDonald.

Airdrie’s Jake Petrie and Valley West’s Nolan Krogfoss traded goals before the second intermission, leaving the two squads deadlocked heading into the final 20 minutes of play.

In the third, however, the B.C. squad took control and scored the go-ahead goal, from Krogfoss, with less than three minutes to go in the game. An empty-netter from Dawson Penner sealed the win for the Hawks.

Like the first game, the Hawks’ second tilt, against Regina, was a back-and-forth affair. The Canadians scored first – a shorthanded goal in the game’s first minute – but Mohagen tied it up, with his second of the tournament, before the first-period buzzer.

Reece Henry put the Canadians up 2-1 with the only goal of the middle stanza, and added a third goal, on the power play, early in the third. But the Hawks’ scored two goals late with some strong special-teams play of their own – Krogfoss scored a power-play goal with 10 minutes to go, and then Josh Pederson tied the game with a shorthanded tally with just 6:14 left in the game.

Valley West will square off against Calgary tonight (Thursday) at 5:15 p.m. MST.

Previous story
Delta wheelchair sport advocate inducted into hall of fame

Just Posted

White Rock man remembered as dedicated father and coach

Todd Kargl died Dec. 15 in San Diego

Surrey business’s liquor licence renewed after rejection related to sex crime against teen

Court overturns denial after Thomas Cooper and Dell Lanes Ltd. launch appeal in Vancouver

Cloverdale-Langley’s Laurie Belle talks ‘Get Cooking with the Stars’

Celebrity cooking T.V. show pairs celebrity actors, athletes and performers with renowned chefs

Surrey soprano relishes ‘exciting’ role in Vancouver Opera’s ‘The Elixir of Love’

Singer Elaina Moreau, 28, takes a step forward in production of Donizetti’s comic opera

Surrey approves building permit for childrens’ gingerbread community

‘Your request for a building permit has been approved with conditions including the houses to be constructed of candy only and must be cute and delicious’

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Province to fully fund HIV-prevention drug PrEP

B.C. government to fully fund pre-exposure prophylaxis following pressure from activitsts, doctors

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

A multimedia series with videos and photos from a community Sm’algyax class on B.C.’s North Coast

Wrapping paper, tape, gift bags trashed not recycled

Canadians are estimated to throw away 50 kilograms of garbage over the holidays

New lawyer for man charged in Langley double murder

Travis MacPhail is expected back in court in February.

End is near for B.C. medical premiums

Break of $900 a year for average working couple, other taxes going up

One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A passenger is dead following crash that closed the Trans-Canada near Revelstoke, on Wednesday

Most Read