Harness racing to return to Fraser Downs

Horses and drivers practice at Fraser Downs March 4. Harness racing is set to resume March 17 at the Cloverdale track and run until April 30. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Harness racing fans have something to look forward to on St. Paddy’s Day this year: the return of racing to Fraser Downs.

“Harness Racing BC is pleased to announce that racing will resume on March 17, 2021, to race Wednesday and Friday evenings until April 30, 2021,” reads a post on Harness Racing B.C. Society’s Facebook page.

“After that point, race dates will be determined on the funds that are available. Qualifiers have been scheduled for March 3rd and March 10th to begin at 11:00 am.”

