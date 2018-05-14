Hanlon gone as Vancouver Giants GM

Hockey team announces he “has decided to pursue other opportunities”

The Vancouver Giants have announced that General Manager Glen Hanlon has decided to pursue other opportunities and will not be returning to the Langley-based WHL team next season.

“The search for a new General Manager begins immediately,” the announcement said.

“Glen is a great man, and we thank him very much for his efforts over the past two seasons with us. We wish him all of the best with his future,” said Giants Majority Owner, President and Governor Ron Toigo.

The 61-year-old Hanlon spent the past two seasons as General Manager for the Giants and led the team to an overall record of 56-73-9-6.

A retired NHL goaltender, Hanlon played for the Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings in the NHL, as well as the WCHL, Central Hockey League, AHL and IHL.

In 1978, he won the Central Hockey League’s Rookie of the Year.

On October 14, 1979, Hanlon allowed the first career NHL goal scored by Wayne Gretzky, who would eventually become the NHL’s all-time scoring leader. “I created a monster” he said.

In his playing days, Hanlon spent three seasons with the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings from 1974-77, earning WHL Goaltender of the Year honours in his final season while posting an impressive 49 wins in 65 games which still stands as a WHL record. Selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round of the 1977 NHL Amateur Draft, Hanlon played in 477 NHL games with Vancouver, St. Louis, New York, and Detroit.

Hanlon served as Head Coach of the Washington Capitals from 2003-2007. He was also an Assistant Coach with the Vancouver Canucks, Head Coach of the Belarusian and Swiss national teams and an Assistant Coach with the Giants from 2011-2013.

Previous story
Claire Eccles returns to baseball – with bobblehead
Next story
Bullfighting is a profession ‘unlike anything else out there’: Scott Waye

Just Posted

Bullfighting is a profession ‘unlike anything else out there’: Scott Waye

Ever wonder what it takes to become a bullfighter?

Surrey Community Leaders say council doesn’t listen to citizens, but mayor says it’s ‘electioneering’

While group insists it is non-partisan, Surrey mayor says it’s ‘very much a political slanted group’

Three of Surrey’s free outdoor pools are open

Bear Creek, Greenaway and Sunnyside pools open now, with others set to open June 30

Thousands to roll through town for Cloverdale Rodeo parade on Saturday

The ‘old-school’ parade has been an annual tradition since 1945

Record $1m-plus raised at Peace Arch Hospital gala

Foundation event to benefit new mental-health unit in White Rock

VIDEO: How Surrey’s new ‘Art Spot’ decals and sidewalk paint signal culture facilities

Road-decal project is a North American first, according to Arts Council of Surrey

Farmland review head named Agricultural Land Commission chair

Jennifer Dyson, former ALR commissioner, replaces Frank Leonard

New alert system passes first real test in Canada with Amber Alert

Alert issued for Ontario boy was successfully sent out

B.C. flood watch to intensify over next week

Heat wave speeding up snowmelt process

Hanlon gone as Vancouver Giants GM

Hockey team announces he “has decided to pursue other opportunities”

BC Ferries adds extra sailings ahead of Victoria Day weekend

Thursday and Friday expected to be busiest travel days, majority of traffic running out of Tsawwassen, Horseshoe Bay

Opposition leader calls for ‘flipping tax’ on condo capital gains

B.C. Liberals say it’s better than NDP speculation tax

No more mandatory counselling for man convicted of perjury in Air India bombing

But other parole conditions still apply

Victims of ‘devastating’ floods get provincial financial aid

Disaster Financial Assistance is now available for eligible British Columbians affected by flooding

Most Read