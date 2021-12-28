FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2006, file photo, former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. After a decade run as a successful coach of the Raiders, Madden made his biggest impact on the game after moving to the broadcast booth at CBS in 1979. He became the network’s lead analyst two years later and provided the sound track for NFL games for most of the next three decades, entertaining millions with his interjections of “Boom!” and “Doink!” throughout games, while educating them with his use of the telestrator and ability to describe what was happening in the trenches. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2006, file photo, former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. After a decade run as a successful coach of the Raiders, Madden made his biggest impact on the game after moving to the broadcast booth at CBS in 1979. He became the network’s lead analyst two years later and provided the sound track for NFL games for most of the next three decades, entertaining millions with his interjections of “Boom!” and “Doink!” throughout games, while educating them with his use of the telestrator and ability to describe what was happening in the trenches. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

Hall of Fame coach, beloved broadcaster John Madden dead at 85: NFL

John Madden inspired series of popular video games

The NFL says Hall of Fame coach and beloved broadcaster John Madden has died at age 85.

More to come.

NFL

Previous story
Stricter Canadian COVID rules complicate NHL push through pandemic
Next story
World juniors: Bedard nets 4 to enter record book as Canada thrashes Austria 11-2

Just Posted

Parts of B.C. are set to see even more snowfall Wednesday (Dec. 29). (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Snowfall warning issued for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

Surrey firefighters tackle a house fire on Tuesday afternoon, at Whalley Boulevard and 105A Avenue. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey firefighters tackle house fire in Whalley

A jackknifed semi on Hwy. 17 in North Surrey kept work crews busy for a couple hours on Tuesday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Semi truck jackknifes on Highway 17

White Rock Polar Bear Plunge 2018. (Lance Peverley photo)
White Rock Polar Plunge cancelled again