Guildford Aquatic Centre set to reopen due to Surrey’s ‘phenomenal job in getting vaccinated’

Guildford Aquatic Centre will reopen to the public and aquatic sport team use on Tuesday, July 13 “with appropriate health and safety measures in place.”

Protocols include designated times for lane swimming and leisure swims with modified access to amenities like diving boards and the hot tub, according to Surrey city hall.

“The people of Surrey have done a phenomenal job in getting vaccinated, which is a major reason why we are able to reopen the pool as new case levels fall,” said Mayor Doug McCallum in a news release.

Registration for Guildford Aquatic Centre use will open Sunday, July 11 at 9 p.m.

Advance reservations are required, either online at surrey.ca/register or by phone, 604.501.5100. In-person registrations are not available at this time.

Meantime, the City of Surrey has organized four volunteer-led outdoor walks in July as part of its Surrey Walks Together initiative, which encourages residents “to reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” The project was spearheaded by the City’s Parks Recreation and Culture Committee.

The weekend walks are planned for July 10 (Bear Creek Park), July 17 (Green Timbers Urban Forest), July 24 (Fleetwood Park) and July 31 (Crescent Park). Residents of all ages and abilities are welcome to join. Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks web page, (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks), which also details trail maps, self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

Also, residents are encouraged to enter the Surrey Walks Together contest between July 1 and Aug. 2 to win weekly prize packages.



