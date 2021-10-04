The Abbotsford Canucks had 14 players sent to them by the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

The Abbotsford Canucks had 14 players sent to them by the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Group of 14 players moved to Abbotsford Canucks

Vancouver Canucks assign and loan several players to American Hockey League club

The Vancouver Canucks have assigned or loaned 14 players to the Abbotsford Canucks.

The National Hockey League team made the announcement on Sunday (Oct. 3) evening, just before the club’s preseason game agains the Winnipeg Jets.

Professional tryout contract players Vincent Arseneau, Jarid Lukosevicius and Ashton Sautner, as well as amateur tryout contract players Alex Kannok-Leipert, Ethan Keppen, Tristan Nielsen and Chase Wouters will all be joining Abbotsford for the time being.

Players Karel Plasek, Atrurs Silovs and Jett Woo have been loaned to Abbotsford, while players Spencer Martin, Sheldon Rempal, Devante Stephens and John Stevens have been designated for assignment to Abbotsford.

The players designated for assignment are eligible to be claimed by other NHL teams. The claims process began this morning and will last for 24 hours.

The Abbotsford Canucks open the American Hockey League regular season on Oct. 16 in California against the Bakersfield Condors. The club’s home opener at the Abbotsford Centre occurs on Friday, Oct. 22 against the Henderson Silver Knights.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks schedule released

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyNHLvancouver canucks

Previous story
White Rock Whalers top conference after pair of PJHL wins

Just Posted

Members of the public paint a “community” mural behind a building on 176th Street in Cloverdale Oct. 2. The murul was designed by Tweedy grad Lucy Fournier. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
‘Sunshine Circle’ mural goes up in Cloverdale

Elsje Hannah stands in the old safe at the Healing Place Counselling Centre in the Dale Building. Hannah converted the old safe into a chapel-area for quiet reflection for clients at her practice, which includes the not-for-profit Soul Matters Counselling. Soul Matters has recently partnered with the Cloverdale Community Kitchen to offer counseling services to the needy. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Soul Matters partnering with Cloverdale Community Kitchen to offer counselling services to the needy

Balraj Mann. (submitted photo)
‘Humbled’ construction-management boss given KPU’s Distinguished Alumni Award

James Grunau and John Dyck, two of Journey Home Community’s founders, set off from the Peace Arch/Douglas border to Welcome Homes in New Westminster on Friday (Oct. 1, 2021) to bring attention to the displacement refugee families face. (Contributed photo)
Walk from South Surrey border to New Westminster ‘in solidarity’ with refugees