Jeremy Brine hits a ball back over the net during a game of pickleball at the South Surrey Recreation Centre courts. The rec centre will host the Grip ‘N Rip Pickleball tournament later this month. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Grip ‘N Rip pickleball tournament set for South Surrey

Annual event to draw some of the sport’s top players to South Surrey Recreation Centre

Some of the best pickleball players in the Lower Mainland and beyond will be out in South Surrey in droves later this month, when the Surrey Pickleball Club hosts it annual Grip ’N Rip tournament.

The event – first held in 2017 – is scheduled to run on Labour Day weekend from, Friday, Aug. 30 until Sunday, Sept. 1, at the South Surrey Recreation Centre (14601 20 Ave.).

More than 200 competitors have already signed up to take part in the tournament, which will feature both singles and doubles competitions – men’s, women’s and mixed.

The Grip ’N Rip is sanctioned by Pickleball Canada, and will draw some of the top players from across B.C. and the Pacific Northwest.

Pickleball is a fast-growing sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and tennis. First invented in the 1960s, it has rose to prominence in the last decade or so, and is especially popular on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

The Surrey Pickleball Club, now in its fourth year of existence, has more than 250 members.

For more on the club, or the tournament, visit www.surreypickleball.com


