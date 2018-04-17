Great Peninsula Race returns to South Surrey track

File photo Relay participants from Semiahmoo Secondary pass the baton during the inaugural Great Peninsula Race in 2016.

Runners from three South Surrey high schools will lace up their sneakers – and possibly don rain jackets, if this week’s forecasts are to be believed – Thursday for the annual Great Peninsula Race.

The three-way relay competition – between students from Earl Marriott, Elgin Park and Semiahmoo secondaries – will see teams run laps at the South Surrey Athletic Park track, all in support of ACCES (African Canadian Continuing Education Society), which raises funds for education, by way of student scholarships, in impoverished areas of Kenya.

The race – now in its third year – is the brainchild of the local chapter of ACCES.

Thursday’s event starts at 4 p.m., and will feature multiple teams of runners. In the past, each school has had two teams each – one made up of students, and one of teachers – while ACCES members have also taken part.

Students at all three schools have been fundraising for the last three weeks, organizers note.

To donate to the cause, visit www.acceskenya.org, click the ‘donate’ link at the top of the page, and follow the drop-down menu to the Great Peninsula Race 2018 page.