Grade 8 hoops provincial tip off in South Surrey

B.C. Grade 8 Basketball Championships got underway on the Semiahmoo Peninsula this morning, with games hitting the court at both Semiahmoo Secondary and the South Surrey Recreation Centre.
The 16-team boys tournament was the first to tip off, with three games at 9 a.m. – including one between Surrey’s Enver Creek Secondary and Okanagan Mission (Kelowna).
The hosts from Semiahmoo opened their schedule at 10:30 a.m. against Victoria’s Monterey Middle School.
The girls’ side of the tournament – also a 16-team affair – began at noon Thursday, with New Westminster’s Glenbrook Middle School taking on St. Michael’s from Vancouver Island. Semiahmoo tips off at 3 p.m. against Langley’s Walnut Grove Gators.
Also at 3 p.m., Surrey’s Holy Cross will face Vernon and Fleetwood Park will play Magee.
The tournament continues until championship-round games on Saturday afternoon.
