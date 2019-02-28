Grade 8 hoops provincial tip off in South Surrey

Boys and girls squads in action at Semiahmoo Secondary, South Surrey Rec Centre

Semiahmoo Totem Maddox Budiman (left) drives to the hoop against Monterey Middle School during B.C. Grade 8 Basketball Championships Thursday morning at Semiahmoo Secondary. (Nick Greenizan photo)

B.C. Grade 8 Basketball Championships got underway on the Semiahmoo Peninsula this morning, with games hitting the court at both Semiahmoo Secondary and the South Surrey Recreation Centre.

The 16-team boys tournament was the first to tip off, with three games at 9 a.m. – including one between Surrey’s Enver Creek Secondary and Okanagan Mission (Kelowna).

The hosts from Semiahmoo opened their schedule at 10:30 a.m. against Victoria’s Monterey Middle School.

The girls’ side of the tournament – also a 16-team affair – began at noon Thursday, with New Westminster’s Glenbrook Middle School taking on St. Michael’s from Vancouver Island. Semiahmoo tips off at 3 p.m. against Langley’s Walnut Grove Gators.

Also at 3 p.m., Surrey’s Holy Cross will face Vernon and Fleetwood Park will play Magee.

The tournament continues until championship-round games on Saturday afternoon.



