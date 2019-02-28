Semiahmoo Totem Maddox Budiman (left) drives to the hoop against Monterey Middle School during B.C. Grade 8 Basketball Championships Thursday morning at Semiahmoo Secondary. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Grade 8 hoops provincial tip off in South Surrey

Boys and girls squads in action at Semiahmoo Secondary, South Surrey Rec Centre

B.C. Grade 8 Basketball Championships got underway on the Semiahmoo Peninsula this morning, with games hitting the court at both Semiahmoo Secondary and the South Surrey Recreation Centre.

The 16-team boys tournament was the first to tip off, with three games at 9 a.m. – including one between Surrey’s Enver Creek Secondary and Okanagan Mission (Kelowna).

The hosts from Semiahmoo opened their schedule at 10:30 a.m. against Victoria’s Monterey Middle School.

The girls’ side of the tournament – also a 16-team affair – began at noon Thursday, with New Westminster’s Glenbrook Middle School taking on St. Michael’s from Vancouver Island. Semiahmoo tips off at 3 p.m. against Langley’s Walnut Grove Gators.

Also at 3 p.m., Surrey’s Holy Cross will face Vernon and Fleetwood Park will play Magee.

The tournament continues until championship-round games on Saturday afternoon.


