Grayson Thomas carries the pigskin for Cloverdale in a flag football game April 30 at Cloverdale Athletic Park. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

‘Good day for football’ as Cloverdale hosts flag jamboree

Cloverdale Community Football Association hosts successful event at CAP

It was a good day for football April 30, says Yeera Sami.

Sami, the president of the Cloverdale Community Football Association (CCFA), said his club hosted their first jamboree of the season.

“It was a very long 12-hour day at the park in rain and shine,” he said. “However, it was worth watching the energy and excitement the youth displayed throughout the day.”

Sami said CCFA teams played very well and he said the kids improved leaps and bounds over week one.

SEE ALSO: Flag season kicks off for Cloverdale Community Football Association

“It was also good to see some new leaders emerge on the teams,” he added. “Those kids showed impressive talent and football skills.”

Sami said he has to give a big shout to all the coaches and volunteers that rolled up their sleeves to help put on a successful jamboree at Clover Athletic Park.

“A big thank you to all coaches and a small number of volunteers making our first jamboree at CAP a success.”

CCFA began its 2022 spring flag football season April 23 in Coquitlam after being shut down for two years because of COVID.

Sami also said CCFA is seeking coaches for its fall tackle season and invited anyone interested to visit their website.

“We have opportunities for both head coaching and assistant coaching positions available for the football season.”

More information about coaching, or to apply visit CCFA’s website.

