Golf rebirth for Surrey’s Pinette, who went ‘home’ to win B.C. senior championship in Williams Lake

On course where he first played the game, the 55-year-old golfer met doctor who delivered him

Surrey resident Andrew Pinette with trophy after winning the 2023 BC Provincial Seniors Men’s Golf Championship in his former hometown of Williams Lake on July 27. (Contributed photo)

Like a lot of people, the COVID shutdown of 2020-2021 gave Andrew Pinette reason to “pick up the sticks again” and play golf, a sport that grew in popularity during those dark days.

He built a practice bay in the garage of his Surrey home and worked to improve his game, and hit local courses whenever he could.

On July 27 all that work paid off for Pinette, who won the 2023 BC Provincial Seniors Men’s Golf Championship in his former hometown of Williams Lake.

With a one-under-par finish and three-day total score of 212, he won by four strokes over the second-place challenger, Mike Legg of Prince George.

Played at Williams Lake Golf & Tennis Club, the tournament welcomed 156 men aged 55 and over to the course where Pinette first learned to play golf.

“That was the ironic part about the whole thing,” Pinette said with a laugh. “The was the first year of my eligibility to play in the seniors division because I just turned 55, and the tournament happened to be on the home course where I grew up playing golf. When I heard that, I had to play in this tournament. I lived in Williams Lake for the first 16 years of my life.”

The tournament also gave Pinette a chance to get reacquainted with someone he first met at a very, very early age.

“After I teed off on the first day, this man came by and grabbed my arm and said, ‘Say hi to your dad for me. And oh, by the way, I was the doctor who delivered you when you were born.’ That was Doctor (Noel) Donnelly, who’s retired now and in his mid-90s. He knows our family because it’s a small town, right, and he delivered half of the kids in town — pretty amazing. Brad Ziemer wrote a great article about him on the Golf B.C. website.”

As a kid in Williams Lake, on summer days he’d catch a ride to the golf course at 7 a.m. with his father, Conrad Pinette, who was headed to work. He recalls his dad would give him $5 for lunch and pick him up on his way home from work at 6 p.m. “We’d play 36 holes every day,” Pinette recalled.

On that same course, he said “the stars aligned for me” at the recent provincial championship. For Pinette, knowing the course was definitely an advantage, particularly when some of his competitors struggled to play the crown greens, a unique feature on the Williams Lake course. “It was a natural for me to play those shots,” he said.

Until teeing off there from July 25-27, Pinette had not entered a provincial golf tournament since 2000.

Manager of his family’s investment company, he’s lived in South Surrey since 1999.

“My schedule is kind of flexible because I can get away and play in golf tournaments and do trips, which is really good,” Pinette explained.

“In the winter I play a course in Palm Springs called Morningside, so for me, golf is a full-year, year-round game,” he added. “And I’ve been a member at Shaughnessy (in Vancouver) since 1989, and I’ve stuck with it. I love the course so that’s why I haven’t given up my membership. It’s a long drive for me but it’s definitely worth the drive.”

The tourney title in Williams Lake qualified Pinette to represent B.C. at the 2023 Canadian seniors championship, to be played at Big Sky Golf Club in Pemberton.

“I’ve signed up for that in early September,” he said. “And I’ll play the club championship at Shaughnessy in a couple of weeks. That will be the only competitive golf I plan to play this year.”

Pinette’s win in Williams Lake was pretty special for him, for a few reasons.

“Just getting your name on a provincial-championship trophy that will be there forever, that’s probably the most special part of this,” Pinette said. “To have your name on there with some legends like Doug Roxburgh and Sandy Harper, that’s what this is all about.”

– with a file from Angie Mindus, Williams Lake Tribune



