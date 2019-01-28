Surrey cadet Allison Kelly-Dejesus in a biathlon event in Whistler last weekend. (Photo: Captain Shirley Ho, Unit Public Affairs Representative)

Gold for first-time biathlon competitor from Surrey

Allison Kelly-Dejesus is with 767 Dearman cadet squadron

A first-time biathlon competitor from Surrey was golden during a recent event in Whistler.

Sergeant Allison Kelly-Dejesus, 17, won in the Cadet Female Youth category and also the Top Shot Award at the Vancouver Coastal & Fraser River competition at Whistler Olympic Park.

She’s a cadet with 767 Dearman Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron (767dearman.com).

“It’s my first year participating in biathlon,” Kelly-Dejesus said. “Cross-country skiing is new to me even though I have gone downhill skiing before. The hardest part is getting back up after falling, especially on a hill. But, if you just keep going, you will feel a sense of satisfaction when you get to the top.”

Kelly-Dejesus was among more than 60 cadets who competed in hopes of earning a spot at the B.C. provincial cadet biathlon competition in Comox in February.

The cadet program “aims to develop in youth ages 12-18 the attributes of good citizenship and leadership, promote physical fitness and stimulate an interest in the sea, land and air activities of the Canadian Armed Forces.”

