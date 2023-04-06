Goals, goals, goals: 8-2 win on home ice sends Surrey Eagles to 2nd round of BCHL playoffs

Surrey won four of five games in series with Powell River Kings

Graphic featuring Zachary Wagnon on the Surrey Eagles’ Facebook page trumpets the team’s advancement to the second round of BC Hockey League playoffs.

Surrey Eagles are off to the second round of the BC Hockey League playoffs after a high-scoring win on home ice Thursday night (April 6).

At South Surrey Arena, an 8-2 victory over Powell River Kings sent the Cam Keith-coached Eagles to the Coastal Conference semifinal against an opponent to be determined.

Surrey won four of five games in the series, including two on the Sunshine Coast earlier this week.

Thursday, the Eagles were down a goal in the first period when Ryden Evers scored his fourth of the post-season. Jake Bongo and Evers added two more in the second period before the Eagles poured it on with five goals in the final frame, two by Tate Taylor and singles from Trent Wilson, Zachary Wagnon and Ethan Riesterer.

In goal, Michael Sochan stopped 30 of 32 shots.

Also Thursday, Nanaimo beat Langley 5-2 on Vancouver Island to go ahead 3-2 in that series.

Elsewhere in the conference, Alberni Valley blanked Victoria in their opening-round series, and Chilliwack is ahead 3-1 over Coquitlam, with Game 5 on Friday (April 7). The four teams that advance to the conference semifinals will be reseeded.

See the full BCHL playoff bracket on bchl.ca/2023-bchl-playoff-bracket.

