Vancouver Giants won’t ban fans because of virus, for now

Langley Events Centre will continue to host fans for Giants games, despite a Washington State move to keep fans away due to COVID-19 concerns (file)

Vancouver Giants fans will be allowed inside the Langley Events Centre on Friday, March 13th when the G-men play the Seattle Thunderbirds.

But there won’t be any fans in the stands when the Giants play the Thunderbirds in Kent, WA the next day, on Saturday, March 14th.

The Seattle team issued a statement Wednesday saying the Thunderbirds “will adhere to the mandated guidelines from Governor Jay Inslee’s proclamation this morning (Wednesday March 11th) prohibiting public gatherings of over 250 people through the end of March to combat the spread of COVID-19.”

In response, the Giants issued a statement saying for now, the Langley-based team “will continue to welcome fans to the Langley Events Centre and are looking forward to an exciting final stretch of games that have huge WHL playoff implications.”

“The Vancouver Giants in conjunction with the Langley Events Centre are continually monitoring the COVID-19 situation ahead of a busy weekend,” the statement said.

“The continued health and safety of Vancouver Giants players, staff, and fans remains our top priority and updates will continue to be provided as/when they are made available.”

Additional cleaning in the Langley Events Centre has been added for high-touch and high-traffic areas within the facility and staff will “actively monitor hand-washing facilities throughout the games to ensure that appropriate supplies are available,” the statement declared.

After the two games against Seattle, the Giants are scheduled to return home on Sunday, March 15th for a 4:00 PM game against the Prince George Cougars.

As of now, that game will also be open to fans.

Fans who will be attending games in Langley this weekend are being reminded to follow the BC Centre for Disease Control recommendations:

– Regularly and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.

– If hand-washing is not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose.

– Avoid touching of your own face, mouth, eyes and nose.

– Avoid unnecessary physical contact with others, especially those who are unwell.

– If you are feeling ill, please stay home.

