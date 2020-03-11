Langley Events Centre will continue to host fans for Giants games, despite a Washington State move to keep fans away due to COVID-19 concerns (file)

Vancouver Giants won’t ban fans because of virus, for now

Langley-based WHL team issued statement after Seattle team decided to keep fans out of the stands

Vancouver Giants fans will be allowed inside the Langley Events Centre on Friday, March 13th when the G-men play the Seattle Thunderbirds.

But there won’t be any fans in the stands when the Giants play the Thunderbirds in Kent, WA the next day, on Saturday, March 14th.

The Seattle team issued a statement Wednesday saying the Thunderbirds “will adhere to the mandated guidelines from Governor Jay Inslee’s proclamation this morning (Wednesday March 11th) prohibiting public gatherings of over 250 people through the end of March to combat the spread of COVID-19.”

In response, the Giants issued a statement saying for now, the Langley-based team “will continue to welcome fans to the Langley Events Centre and are looking forward to an exciting final stretch of games that have huge WHL playoff implications.”

READ MORE: COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

“The Vancouver Giants in conjunction with the Langley Events Centre are continually monitoring the COVID-19 situation ahead of a busy weekend,” the statement said.

“The continued health and safety of Vancouver Giants players, staff, and fans remains our top priority and updates will continue to be provided as/when they are made available.”

Additional cleaning in the Langley Events Centre has been added for high-touch and high-traffic areas within the facility and staff will “actively monitor hand-washing facilities throughout the games to ensure that appropriate supplies are available,” the statement declared.

READ MORE: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

After the two games against Seattle, the Giants are scheduled to return home on Sunday, March 15th for a 4:00 PM game against the Prince George Cougars.

As of now, that game will also be open to fans.

Fans who will be attending games in Langley this weekend are being reminded to follow the BC Centre for Disease Control recommendations:

– Regularly and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.

– If hand-washing is not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose.

– Avoid touching of your own face, mouth, eyes and nose.

– Avoid unnecessary physical contact with others, especially those who are unwell.

– If you are feeling ill, please stay home.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangleyLangley Events CentreVancouver Giants

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We’re lucky to have him’: Canucks rookie Hughes putting together banner season

Just Posted

Case against relatives accused in Surrey teen’s 2017 torched-SUV death continues

Bhavkiran Dhesi’s body was found early Aug. 2, 2017 in South Surrey

Police release sketch of suspect in North Delta indecent act

Man described as South Asian, about 30 years old, with slim build, black hair and wearing red hoodie

Surrey RCMP investigate after shots fired into Guildford business

Initial police response didn’t find any evidence

No COVID-19 at Delta schools, despite online hoax

Officials say a letter circulating on social media claiming a case at Seaquam Secondary is not real

Too early to decide on Surrey Vaisakhi Parade cancellation despite COVID-19 outbreak: Dix

Surrey event attracts more than 500,000 people

B.C. reports seven new coronavirus cases, first on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

Vancouver Giants won’t ban fans because of virus, for now

Langley-based WHL team issued statement after Seattle team decided to keep fans out of the stands

Vancouver man charged in connection to string of ‘high profile’ sexual offences

Andrew James Seangio, 35, was taken into custody on March 11 in Vancouver

Few vacant ICU beds in Fraser Health, but Henry says hospitals can find space if COVID-19 spreads

Fraser Health Authority, which serves 1.9 million people, has 80 ICU beds in total

Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

Some questions and answers about the declaration

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline

Opponents await a judge’s ruling on their request to block any work

Coquihalla opens after semi crash near Merritt

Heavy delays are expected heading southbound near Falls Lake

RCMP ask for help identifying male remains found in North Burnaby forest

Police release 3-D skull reconstruction, personal details of man found in March 2019

Most Read