Vancouver Giants goaltender David Tendeck is ranked eighth among North American goaltenders for this June’s NHL entry draft. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Giants trio, Rivermen duo on NHL draft list

Three members of Vancouver Giants, two Langley Rivermen on radar for June’s NHL draft

With the NHL draft just over two months away, the final rankings are out and six local hockey players are on the list.

NHL Central Scouting released their final draft rankings on Monday, ahead of the draft June 22 and 23 in Dallas, TX.

Leading the way is Vancouver Giants’ David Tendeck, who is ranked eighth among North American goaltenders.

Tendeck had a breakout campaign this past season, with a 25-16-3-2 record and three shutouts. He also had a 3.02 goals against average and a .912 save percentage, earning Western Conference second team all-star honours.

Joining him on the list are two of his teammates, forward Milos Roman and defenceman Dylan Plouffe.

Roman is ranked 41st among North American skaters after a solid rookie season.

In 39 regular season games he had 10 goals and 22 assists and added another six points in seven playoff games.

Roman represented Slovakia in the world junior hockey championships and was slated to play in the 2018 CHL/NHL Prospects Game but was forced to sit out because of injury.

Langley Rivermen captain Brendan Budy is ranked 125th after scoring 22 goals and 34 assists in 49 games and his junior A teammate, Angus Crookshank is 135th. Crookshank tied Budy for the team lead with 22 goals and added 23 assists in 42 games.

The duo also helped Canada West win gold at the world junior A challenge in Nova Scotia in December.

And Brodi Stuart, a rookie with the WHL’s Kamloops Blazers, is ranked 129th after scoring 16 goals and 22 assists in 70 games.

Plouffe led all Vancouver defencemen with nine goals and 31 assists in 60 games and in 181 career WHL games — all with the Giants — he has 15 goals and 66 points. He is ranked 185th.

Budy and Stuart are both from Langley while the other four play their junior hockey in Langley.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Giants rookie Milos Roman is ranked 41st among North American skaters for June’s NHL entry draft. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Langley Rivermen captain Brendan Budy finds himself ranked for this June’s NHL entry draft. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Langley Rivermen forward Angus Crookshank tied for the team lead with 22 goals this past BCHL season. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Vancouver Giants Dylan Plouffe led his team in defencemen scoring this past season. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Langley’s Brodi Stuart had a solid rookie season with the Kamloops Blazers. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Previous story
‘This is the game I love’: B.C. goalie coach retires at 81

Just Posted

Classic, vintage motorcycles to return to Cloverdale for 32nd annual show

As well as a show ‘n shine, more than 150 vendors will set up shop for a swap meet

VIDEO, PHOTOS: Surrey celebrates Earth Day at Party for the Planet

Annual event held Saturday, April 14 at Surrey Civic Plaza

Fire at Flamingo hotel forces tenants out, closes Byrd bar

Venue was reno’d and reopened in January as a place for live music

South Surrey students say small gestures can achieve big goals

“All these little things, they do such a big difference”

North Delta banner to send support, ‘healing’ to Humboldt

Banner ‘one more thing the little community of North Delta’ can do to show support

VIDEO, PHOTOS: Surrey celebrates Earth Day at Party for the Planet

Annual event held Saturday, April 14 at Surrey Civic Plaza

Giants trio, Rivermen duo on NHL draft list

Three members of Vancouver Giants, two Langley Rivermen on radar for June’s NHL draft

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged

Crown will take over the contempt charges initially filed by Kinder Morgan

5 to start your day

Horgan stands firm on Kinder Morgan, cops probe sex-assault allegations at two Surrey spas and more

Alleged Toronto serial killer charged with 8th count of first-degree murder

Bruce McArthur is now facing eight first-degree murder charges related to men who have gone missing from Toronto’s gay village

Incoming mobility pricing can’t punish suburbs, low-income residents: report

Metro Vancouver drivers could pay more to drive in the coming months

‘A traumatic stressful event:’ Alberta wildfire took toll on park staff

Several documents obtained under the Access to Information Act highlight the trying circumstances Parks Canada staffers faced as they contended with a disaster

Transit police practice ‘critical incident’ response at Waterfront Station

Monday morning exercise will prepare police for a live shooter situation

Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

A family spokesman said Sunday that the former first lady Barbara Bush is in “failing health” and won’t seek additional medical treatment.

Most Read

  • Giants trio, Rivermen duo on NHL draft list

    Three members of Vancouver Giants, two Langley Rivermen on radar for June’s NHL draft