Giants set to battle Raiders for WHL title in 2-3-2 playoff format

Vancouver Giants players pose with the WHL’s Western Conference championship trophy at Langley Events Centre last Friday, when they beat Spokane Chiefs 3-2 to take the playoff series 4-1. (Photo: Chris Relke/Vancouver Giants)

The Vancouver Giants are in the WHL final for the first time since 2007, with a championship series against league-leading Prince Albert Raiders set to start Friday night (May 3) in the Saskatchewan city.

The series will be played in a 2-3-2 format, meaning the Giants have three home games scheduled in a row – starting with Game 3 on Tuesday, May 7, followed by Game 4 on Wednesday, May 8 and Game 5 (if necessary) on Friday, May 10. Ticket info is online at ticketrocket.co.

To get to the league final and a chance to hoist the Ed Chynoweth Cup, the Giants defeated the Spokane Chiefs 3-2 at Langley Events Centre last Friday night to take the seven-game series in five.

WATCH: Video of the Giants beating Spokane in Game 5.

So far this post-season, D-man Bowen Byram leads all Giants in playoff scoring, with seven goals and 11 assists, for 18 points, followed by White Rock-raised Davis Koch with 17 points and captain Jared Dmytriw with 13.

The Vancouver Giants will be well represented today at the WHL Awards: – Head coach Michael Dyck has been nominated for Coach of the Year

– Captain Jared Dmytriw has been nominated for Humanitarian of the Year https://t.co/BJcY6l9zUd — xy – Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) May 1, 2019

On Tuesday, Byram was named the WHL McSweeney’s Player of the Month for April.